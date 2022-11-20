How To Catch Bellibolt In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet

Bellibolt is one of the several rare inductees in the list of Pokemon introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It evolves from Tadbulb into Bellibolt when exposed to Thunder Stone. This Pokemon is a Frog-like critter that produces electricity from its body, making it a useful addition to your collection of Pokemon.

In this guide, we will be discussing where to find Bellibolt in Pokemon SV.

Bellibolt location in Pokemon SV

To begin your search for Bellibolt, you must venture through the region found in Paldea known as the Great Crater of Paldea or Area Zero. The location is home to several unique Pokemon and Bellibolt is no exception.

The good thing about the Great Crater of Paldea is that it can be visited at any time of the day, whether it be the morning, evening, or nighttime.

There is a 30% chance of finding this Electric-type Pokemon in the River Biomes, which is quite rare given how Bellibolt is one of the rare spawns in Pokemon SV.

If you are not the type of player who likes long journeys, then you might want to check out the locations listed below since you will come across this location at the start of the game.

South Province (Area Six)

Zapapico

Glaeado Mountain

Casseroya Lake (Outside Edge)

South Province is by far the best location to visit for a rare Bellibolt spawn. This area is considered the nearest spot you will reach in the early stages of the game, and the best part about it is that there is a higher chance of you encountering a rare Bellibolt.

Being an Electric Type Pokemon, Bellibolt will stretch its body to produce massive electrical waves from its stomach area. Below we have given the stats of Bellibolt in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.