How To Get Moon Stone In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet

Moon Stone belongs to the category of Evolution stones in Pokemon SV that is primarily used to evolve Fairy-type. Like the other evolution stones, this black stone having a resemblance to night can also be collected and used to evolve from Jigglypuff to Wigglytuff. If you are looking for the exact locations to find a Moon Stone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, allow us to help out.

Pokemon SV Moon Stone location

Unlike the Water or the Thunder stones, you cannot buy Moon Stones from the shops. There are only a few ways of getting the Moon Stones in Pokemon SV, and here we will try to cover them all.

The best way to find the moon stone is to look for it in South Province Area Three.

Once in the area, go through the canyons until you spot a large tree with some rocks behind it. Behind those rocks, you will find the glowing moon stone on another patch of green next to another small tree.

One alternate way to reach here is to spawn in South Province Area Five. There will be a ridge and you need to jump and land in Area Three and this tree will be present there.

As a reward

Apart from that, you can obtain this Moon Stone as a reward after successfully catching 210 Pokemons out from the wild.

From Porto Marinada

Another way to obtain a Moon Stone is through the Porto Marinda Auction Houses, where you will come across various items you can buy through bidding. The items in this auction-based shop reset every day, so if you cannot find a Moon Stone today, you might come across it tomorrow or next week.