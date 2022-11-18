In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Capsakid is the newly introduced 9th Gen Pokemon that got both the looks and skills which give you all the reasons to catch it. Wondering where you might find a Capsakid in Pokemon SV? Not to worry, in this guide, we’ll show you where to find Capsakid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Capsakid location in Pokemon SV

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduces you to Capsakid, a new grass-type Pokemon who might look cute but can be quite fiesty.

Before we jump on how to catch Capsakid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, it’s worth noting that you can get Capsakid early on in the game. So, you can get straight to it without having to wait much.

Capsakid is essentially located in three areas; West Province, South Province and Asado Desert.

In order to catch Capsakid in Pokemon SV, you need to head west from the Naranja Academy, and continue in that direction.

Simply get past the first town and right ahead of the town, you can find Capsakid in the open. Since Capsakid is a little creature, it can camouflage in tall grass.

So, stay attentive and look around, you’ll catch sight of Capsakid. Now to catch Capsakid, simply throw a Poke Ball at him, and there, you got him!

Here’s a quick look into the base stats of Capsakid to give you a better idea of its potential in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.