Where To Find Fire Stone In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet

Evolution stones have been around since the early days of Pokemon. They play an important role in progression. If you want to evolve a fire type Pokemon you will need to know where you can find firestones so here’s a guide on where to find Fire Stones in Pokemon SV.

You can evolve Growlithe into Arcanine or get one of the Eeveelutions from evolving Eevee with a Fire stone to make her Flareon.

Pokemon SV Fire Stone location

A fire stone is a consumable in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet that you can use on certain Fire-type Pokemon to evolve them and make them stronger.

You can find Fire stones in the following locations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

East Province

Follow the river down from the East Province area Pokemon center. You should end up at this spot where you’ll find a Fire Stone.

In a small valley

Another location is in between two parallel rivers, you can find it on the map where the fire stone will be sitting between two small hills. It’s in East Province Area 3 and will take some looking around.

Buying a Fire Stone

The easiest way to get a fire stone would be to go to any one of the Delibird Presents store in the 3 main cities: Cascarrafa, Levincia, and Mesagoza. They are a little pricy being available for 3000 Pokedollars. This is the fastest way to obtain them especially if you’re in a hurry.