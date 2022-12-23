How To Get Sun Stone In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet

Sun Stone is one of the many stones used to evolve certain Pokemon species in Pokemon SV.Essentially, Sunkern and Petilil evolved into Sunflora and Lilligant, respectively, using the Sun Stone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

The Sun Stone appears to be a unique stone since it burns as red as the setting Sun. In this guide, we will discuss all the locations where players can find Sun Stone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon SV Sun Stone location

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the location of the Sun Stone is dynamic and changes constantly. Unlike certain other stones like Thunder, you can’t buy Sun Stone from Delibird Presents either.

Here is the detail about all the locations where players can find Sun Stone as it can’t be purchased.

West Province (Area One)

The first location where trainers will find Sun Stone is the West Province (Area One). Travel to the area highlighted in the map above, and you should see a narrow path between two hills. At the end of this path will be the Sun Stone at the edge of the mountain, overlooking a Pokemon Center on the road.

For defeating Sunflora in gym test

Another way you earn a Sun Stone is as a reward after defeating Sunflora in the Artazon Gym Test. To begin with, you must locate each of the ten Sunfloras in the vicinity.

Once you’ve found them all, return to the Sunflora lawn, and a cutscene will be triggered, during which the green color turns to black, marking the end of the Artazon Gym Test.

Once the test is passed, Sun Stones will be automatically added to your inventory as a reward.

However, there is yet to be a definitive way to guarantee that players will receive Sun Stones as a reward for completing the Artazon Gym test.

From the Auction house

If you don’t receive Sun Stone, here is another place to find Sun Stones. Sun Stone is available in the auction house in Area 2 of West Province. Only after fighting the Open Sky Titan in Area One, players can arrive at this location.

By defeating it, players will gain access to new powers, including the ability to swim, which they can use to get to Area 2.