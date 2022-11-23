Where To Find Shiny Stone In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet

While Shiny Stone has always been a rare item in Pokemon games, it is even more difficult to find in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Due to the nature of this evolution stone, Shiny Stone in Pokemon SV is only available very late in the game and from just one spot.

Shiny stone serves only one purpose, the evolution of Floette to Florges in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Unlike some other stones like Thunder, Shiny Stone cannot be bought from the Delibird Presents store. In this guide below you will get to know how to find Shiny stones in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon SV Shiny Stone location

The first and main location we have discovered where you can find a shiny stone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is the Socarrat trail in the southern province (Area Six). However, you’ll need the climbing ability for this area.

Climbing can be unlocked by defeating False Dragon Titan (Dondozo and Tatsugiri). Go east of Alfornada to the location shown on the map above. Follow the path and you will see the shiny stone on a hill.

Another way to get a Shiny Stone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is by progressing your Pokedex. Shiny Stone is one of the Pokedex progress rewards. However, this method requires a lot of grinding as you have to capture