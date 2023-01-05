How To Catch Riolu In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet

Although new Pokemon are always added to new Pokemon games, they cannot replace the OG Pokemon that the community has come to love. Riolu is one of the most sought-after Pokemon in Pokemon SV, because of the overall design and its powerful evolution, Lucario. If you are struggling to find Riolu, this guide will help you find and catch Riolu in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Riolu location in Pokemon SV

Being an evasive Pokemon, Riolu can be quite annoying to catch. Riolu can only be found in Area 4 of the South Province, around the bridge connecting Area 4 and Area 2. You need to search around the mountaintop to find Riolu, and you have a better chance of finding the Pokemon at night time.

Unfortunately, the high grass and Riolu’s natural darker color make it difficult to spot Riolu and you need to look around quite a bit to get the Pokemon. All this combined with Riolu’s low spawn rate makes it especially difficult to catch.

Due to Riolu being difficult to spot, it is very hard to sneak up on the Pokemon to catch it. Your best bet is to confront the Pokemon to catch it. If you do manage to sneak up on a low-level Riolu, you can throw your Pokéball to catch Riolu.

Riolu is a pure Fighting type Pokemon and is weak to the following Pokemon Types if you are prepared for a fight.

Flying Type

Psychic Type

Fairy Type

Lastly, let us look at Riolu’s base stats in Pokemon SV.