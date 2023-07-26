How To Get All Accessories In Final Fantasy 16

Accessories in Final Fantasy 16 are items you wear to boost Clive’s stats. These accessories, however, boost Clive’s stats and buff to unlock Eikonic abilities, especially by reducing their cooldown time.

Unlike armors or gear sets you can craft in FF16, there is no way to craft these accessories. You will get different accessories directly as a reward for side quests or from chests and buy them from different shops around Valisthea.

How to get all accessories in FF16

In Final Fantasy 16, you can design your character giving it a unique look with more than 100 accessories available. These accessories not only give your character an appealing look but provide them with various buffs as well. Here is how you can find all these accessories in FF16;

Adamantite Gauntlets

In Final Fantasy 16, you will find a chest at the trail’s end as you go toward Edge of Infinity. Adamantite Gauntlets is inside this chest. Once you wear this, your HP will increase by 500.

Badge of Mettle

You can find this one inside the chest in the Kitchen Head, but you must complete the “Food for Thought” quest to obtain this. This badge increases your defense by 10.

Badge of Might

You will obtain this by completing “Fanning Embers,” and it increases your attack power by 7.

Berserker Ring

Once you reach 85 Renown and “Pillow Talk” at Patrons, you will receive this as a reward. Berserker Ring gives you the proficiency to dodge.

Blood Hawk Jess

This one can be found inside a chest near Greensheaves in Rosaria, increasing aerial damage by 8% in Final Fantasy 16.

Bull’s Horn Brain

To find this head southwest of Lostplume, you can obtain this from a floating container you see there, giving you 5% increased lunge damage.

Cait Sith Charm

You can claim this item by opening the Redeemable Items Menu, and it increases the gil earned by 25%.

Vavall’s Fang

Final Fantasy 16 offers a lot of side quests, and you will receive this accessory as a reward for completing “A Bone to Pick.” Torgal’s potency to attack can be increased significantly using this accessory.

Channeler’s Whispers

This one is available at Charon’s Toll and automatically charges magic spells. Moreover, it maintains the charge until cast.

Cleric’s Medallion

You can obtain this as a reward for defeating Chirada during the main quest, “Louder Than Words.” This accessory in FF16 is handy and increases the healing potency of potions by 20%.

Cobalt Tassels

This can be purchased on Hawk’s Cry Cliff, increasing limit break generation by 6%.

Crimson Tassels

This one is also available at Charon’s Toll and increases limit break generation by 3%.

Dire Wolf Jess

This one is a reward from the “Safe Passage” donation at Patron’s, increasing combo damage by 5%.

Genji Gloves

You can obtain this after reaching 2365 Renown as a reward from Patrons, and it increases the damage you give by 5%.

Griffin’s Head Braid

This accessory is inside a chest. Travel to Old Road next to the Weepint Rent in Final Fantasy 16 to get to the chest. Once you have this, you can use it to give a 7% increase burning blade damage.

High Cleric’s Medallion

You can obtain this as a reward for “A Light from the Heavens” donation at Patron’s once you reach 715 Renown.

Kestrel’s Beak Braid

You can get this from a chest near Dragon’s Aery, and it increases down-thrust damage by 20%.

Ring of the Demolitionist

This is another accessory from a chest near Titan’s Wake that increases magic burst by 15% in FF16.

Ring of the Marksman

You can find this ring inside the chest on the Mornebrume trail, increasing the damage you give by 10%.

Ring of the Swiftshot

This can be obtained as a reward for completing “Faith Undying.” Using this accessory in FF16, you can deal damage more often as the charging time of charged shot can be reduced. It almost reduces the charging time by 0.2 seconds.

Scholar’s Spectacles

Open the Redeemable Item Menu, and from there, you can get this accessory which can increase your EXP earning by 10%.

Shiva’s Kiss

This is a reward for the side quest “Priceless” and reduces Diamond Dust cooldown time by 7.5 seconds.

Stoneskin Cuffs

This accessory in FF16 can be purchased from a Merchant Shop in Martha’s Rest. Like Ring of the Swiftshot, it also helps with cooldown time and can significantly reduce Diamond Dust’s cooldown.

Talisman of Priming

You will obtain this at Patron’s once you have reached the Gathering Storm quest. This increases stone skin by 30%

The Breath of Darkness (Rift Slip)

This accessory is a reward for completing one of the main quests in FF16. The quest that you need to complete is Brotherhood.

The Breath of Earth (Earther Fury)

This accessory can be found inside a chest in The Einherjar, which you can unlock during the “Through the Maelstrom” quest. This is pretty useful and can reduce the cooldown by 13.5 seconds.

The Breath of Earth (Raging Fists)

You can purchase this from the Northreach shop while completing the main quest, “Letting Off Steam III.” Once you have this accessory, you can reduce Raging Fists’ reload time by 3.5 seconds.

The Breath of Earth (Upheaval)

You will be rewarded with this accessory in Final Fantasy 16 for completing the “Onward to Discovery” sidequest.

The Breath of Fire (Flames of Rebirth)

You can get this accessory for beating Typhon as you explore and encounter it in Valesthia.

The Breath of Fire (Heatwave)

This accessory can be equipped from Charron’s Toll while completing the “Cid the Outlaw.” This Heatwave accessory can reduce Heatwave cooldown by almost 2 seconds.

The Breath of Ice (Ice Age)

While playing FF16, you will get this accessory as a reward for completing the “Duty Undying” sidequest, which can then reduce Ice Age cool time by 1.5 seconds.

The Breath of Ice (Mesmerize)

This accessory will become available to pick up randomly around Valesthia after completing the “Litany of Errors” side quest.

The Breath of Light (Flare Breath)

Like Mesmerize accessory, this will become available after completing the “Smoot Like Butler” side quest.

The Breath of Lightning (Thunderstorm)

Final Fantasy 16 offers a wide variety of sidequests, and you will get this accessory as a reward for completing the “Blood from the Stones” side quest.

The Breath of Lightning (Judgement Bolt)

Travel to Drake’s Tail; there, you can find this accessory hidden inside a chest. Don’t worry FF16 main story will automatically take you through this location, where you can then open the chest to get The Breath of Lightning (Judgement Bolt).

The Breath of the Inferno (Ignition)

You can get this as a reward for completing the “Hot Water” sidequest. This will lower the cooldown time by 2.2 seconds.

The Breath of Wind (Wicked Wheel)

You can get this accessory only after you have completed the sidequest “For Great Justice II which can then be used to reduce Wicked Wheel cooldown time by 2.7 seconds.

The Eye of the Warrior

In FF16, you will get “The Eye of the Warrior” as a reward for completing the “Letting Off Steam II” quest. This fantastic accessory in FF16 can help deal with damage by increasing the duration of the tonic by ten seconds.

The Favour of Earth (Earthen Fury)

You will obtain this accessory as a reward for clearing “The Hand of Titan chronolith.” This can then be used to increase Earthen Fury by 7%.

The Favor of Earth (Upheaval)

You will find this accessory inside a chest in Hugo Kupka’s bedroom. You will go through this location while completing the “Into the Darkness” quest, and it will increase Thunderstorm damage by 8%.

The Favor of Fire (Flames of Rebirth)

You will get this after clearing “The Hand of Hyperion Chronolith.”

The Favor of Fire (Heatwave)

Hidden inside a chest, you can find this accessory while completing the “Headwind” quest in FF16. This can be used to increase Heatwave damage by 9%.

The Favor of Fire (Scarlet Cyclone)

You can get this from a chest while completing the “Headwind” quest, which can then be used to increase Scarlet Cyclone damage by 8%.

The Favor of Ice (Ice Age)

This accessory is hidden inside a chest after defeating Purple Bavarois while completing “The Final King” quest. This can increase Ice Age damage by 12% and thus is an excellent accessory in different combats.

The Favor of Light (Gigaflare)

You can get this after completing “The Bahamuth Chronolith,” which increases damage given to enemies with Gigaflare by 5%.

The Favor of Lightning (Thunderstorm)

You will get this accessory as a reward for defeating Undertaker while completing the “Into the Darkness” quest. You can then use it to increase Upheaval damage by 8%.

The Favor of the Inferno (Ignition)

To get this accessory, you must defeat Imperial Cannonier while completing the “Crystal’s Curse” quest in Final Fantasy XVI.

The Favor of Wind (Gouge)

When fighting with Fallen Guardian, completing “Buried Memories,” look around, and you’ll find a chest. Open a chest, and you will get this accessory. It will increase the Ignition damage by 12%.

The Golden Testament

This accessory is a fantastic item you need to have to farm a lot of Gil. While completing the quest “Cid the Outlaw,” visit Charon’s, where you can find this accessory which will give a 35% increase to Gil you earn.

The Grace of the Inferno

Travel to Drake’s Break; there, you will find this accessory hidden inside a chest.

The Will of Darkness

In FF16, complete Odin Chronolith Trial, and you will receive this accessory as a reward.

The Will of Fire (Rising Flames)

To get this, you must defeat Benedikta, the Dominant of Garuda. This Accessory gives you a 10% boost to your rising flame damage.

The Will of Ice (Diamond Dust)

You must complete the Hand of Rhea chronolith trial to access this accessory. This is a fantastic accessory to deal with enemies as it increases Diamond Dust damage by 10%.

The Will of Ice (Rime)

While completing the “Streets of Madness” quest, you will find this inside the chest, increasing Rime’s damage by 30%.

The Will of Light (Satellite)

While completing the “Streets of Madness” quest, you will find this inside the chest, increasing Satellite damage by 10%.

The Will of Lightning (Pile Drive)

Travel to Rosalith; you will find this hidden inside a chest. Using this accessory in FF16, Pile Drive Damage can be increased by 10%.

The Will of Wind (Rook’s Gambit)

This accessory in FF16 is inside a chest that you will find during the “Buried Memories” quest in the room where you fight with the second Fallen Guardian.