Final Fantasy 16 Streets of Madness Walkthrough

After finishing up the Brotherhood main quest in FF16, players will automatically begin the Streets of Madness. So in order to start Streets of Madness in Final Fantasy 16, you need to have reached Drake’s Spine Mothercrystal, the last one in the campaign.

Streets of Madness in Final Fantasy XVI involves boss fights that will test the battle capacities as well as gameplay understanding of the players. None of the fights should be taken lightly at this stage, as these are not your go-to mini-bosses that pose little to no threat to your character’s life.

Final Fantasy 16 Streets of Madness

Being a late-game quest, Streets of Madness in Final Fantasy 16 is mostly just one boss fight after another with a little bit of walking in between. Be prepared for some of the toughest bosses with our handy combat tips for FF16.

Although the main objectives of this quest are to defeat two formidable bosses, there are also others associated with these battles. We will be going through each sequentially to give you a clearer picture.

Continue to the Inner Sanctum

After walking a few yards toward your destination, a swarm of Akashic enemies will come at you from the opposite direction. Clearing them will take not more than half a minute, after which you can continue treading ahead. You will have to squeeze through the big gate to reach the next area.

Defeat the Behemoth

While you are in the middle of the bridge passage, a short cutscene plays in which a large beast shows up on top of the front elevation. The meteor-spitting Behemoth in FF16 is among the most ferocious enemies you have met in the game for now.

Watch the move motions of the monster and dodge properly. There is no chance of survival if you do not focus on saving your own health while throwing offensive attacks. The Pounce attack of the Behemoth in Final Fantasy 16 will eat away a lot of your HP, so watch out for that.

It also does a Spinning attack, in which it spins through the surrounding surface and deals damage. It is better to move backward to avoid taking a hit from this one.

Behemoth also performs a Comet attack, showering players with meteors and creating shockwaves on the ground. You will clearly be able to dodge these, as the comets are indicated through the light and give you enough time to get away.

The comets will also overlap with Meteorain, which the boss uses in the early phases of the fight. In the Thunderstorm attack, the beast turns its eyes to white and throws bolts of lightning at your present location.

After defeating Behemoth in Final Fantasy 16 during Streets of Madness, you will get the following rewards

2x Behemoth Shackle

40x Wyrrite

20x Sharp Fang

4,000 EXP

250 Ability Points

4,000 gil

Continue through the capital

There will be a short cutscene after slaying Behemoth, showing you’re one step closer to the Sanctum. Continue climbing the stairs and eliminate the enemies blocking your way ahead.

When the whole place is cleansed of Akashic creatures, go to the next area through the already-opened gate. You will have to fend off a ton of enemies in this block too.

Open the next gate and go left to fight many more Akashic demons. Now open the exit gate that overlooks the pirate ship ahead. After eliminating enemies in this area, you will finally be able to reach the area with a horse statue in the middle. After watching the cutscene there, head to the opposite side of the statue.

The fight with the enemies in this area will be followed by the appearance of spirits and the Undertaker out of the ground. Open the huge metal gate after getting over the fight. You can expect to find a couple of chests from the rooms ahead, so don’t miss out.

After coming out, you will be dealing again with familiar demonic faces. After that, the mini-boss Akashic Coeurl appears on the scene. This is just a souped-up version of the normal Coeurl boss in FF16 so you should already have an idea on how to take it down. Once the Akashic Coeurl is dead you receive 10x Bloody Hide, 30x Magicked Ash, and 4x Meteorite.

Proceed through another gate to reach the area where you have to fight specters. Continue walking through further city areas until a large pack of enemies surrounds you. When you are near the large gate, more Akashic creatures will greet you. Having done with them, use the lever to pull up the curtain-like gate and make way for your passing.

But that’s not it, there are yet more demons to defeat. This time, these are Akashic Tongvaldr. You will see another swarm of enemies coming at you shortly. After eliminating all of these, the giant Akashic Warlord blesses the scene with its ugly presence.

The rewards from the Warlord and other enemies are:

20x Sharp Fang

20x Steelsilk

35x Magicked Ash

11,000 EXP

470 Ability Points

3,200 gil

Speak With Joshua

Finally, after getting rid of the Warlord, you will speak to Joshua in a cutscene. Joshua gives his opinion against the summoning of The Infernal Eikon, Ifrit. While you voth continue your chit-chat, Jill comes to the rescue having a large ship in her possession.

Jill and Prince Dion will help you slay the remaining army of the Akashic. After the cutscene, you’ll have the opportunity to buy items and craft gear with Goetz. Having done with all that, go talk to Joshua. In this cutscene, Ultima appears on the other side of the gate and forcefully drags you and Joshua into the darkness.

Find a way out of the darkness

You will find yourself in The Interdimensional Rift, a world where darkness prevails over the light. After a short walkway, Ultima appears again and shows you the starting times of the world in a cutscene. This gameplay-cutscene procedure happens a few more times. The last cutscene before the fight with the final boss will have you see Ifrit.

Finally, Ultima will come to the square grounds and start showing you what true power means.

How to defeat Ultima in FF16

Ultima is the last boss of Streets of Madness in FF16 and one of the toughest ones.

The first phase of this battle introduces you to some initial attacks of Ultima, including Neutron Flare, Graviga, and Blizzard.

In the Second phase, he starts using Event Horizon, which should be dodged at all costs to avoid being caught in a center-of-gravity damage attack that follows you.

The third and final phase includes Ultima using the Deliverance, in which he hits you with dual-wielded swords followed by a vertical attack from below.

After defeating Ultima, you will receive the following notable Spoils.

1x The Pull of Darkness (Dancing Steel)

10x Steelsilk

10x Sharp Fang

85x Magicked Ash

Return to the Hideaway

At last, you will be shown a final cutscene. The quest tends to end once you make your way back to the Hideaway. You can now embark on your journey to complete the next main quest, Back to their Origin.