Rarest Weapons In Elden Ring

Elden Ring has well over 300 weapons that are categorized between different weapon and damage types. Among these are some incredibly rare weapons owing to their low drop rates.

Finding all of the rare weapons in Elden Ring means investing a ton of gameplay hours. Most of them are also not known to have good enough stats. You can always find better weapons with higher drop rates.

However, if you are looking to complete your weapon collection, here are the rarest weapons you can get in Elden Ring.

Rarest weapons you probably missed in Elden Ring

While their individual drop rates determine if a weapon is rare or not, most weapons are rare to find because you have to farm a different enemy variant. Always keep an eye out for different variants of the same enemy. These are special enemies that drop unique loot.

10) Watchdog’s Greatsword

The Watchdog’s Greatsword is one of the rarest weapons you can find in Elden Ring. Compared to the other weapons on this list, the Watchdog’s Greatsword is not that rare except that the Watchdog enemies you have to farm in the Mountaintops of the Giants are few in number.

This makes it an incredible grind despite the fact that the Watchdog’s Greatsword has a drop rate of 8 percent in Elden Ring.

9) Haligtree Crest Greatshield

While a majority of Greatshields and Greatswords are dropped by Knights, only one Knight is known to drop the Haligtree Crest Greatshield in Elden Ring.

You can find this Knight at the church located at the lower part of Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree. This makes the Haligtree Crest Greatshield a rare weapon to equip with a drop rate of just 4 percent in Elden Ring.

8) Banished Knight’s Halberd

You have to farm Banished Knights for the Banished Knight’s Halberd in Elden Ring. The one thing most players are unaware of is that the Banished Knight’s Halberd is only dropped by the Halberd-wielding Banished Knights in the game.

You are going to find these types of Knights in only a handful of places, and most often are going to be mixed with the normal variants of Knights. Even then there is only a 4 percent chance of a Halberd-wielding Banished Knight dropping the Banished Knight’s Halberd in Elden Ring.

7) Envoy’s Greathorn

A Colossal weapon that primarily scales with Strength. You can only find Envoy’s Greathorn as a dropped item. This weapon is only dropped by the Giant Oracle Envoy who is found at Miquella’s Haligtree.

While only spawning at one location, this enemy is one of the hardest you will face. This makes the drop rate of Envoy’s Greathorn quite rare with just 4 percent in Elden Ring.

6) Staff of the Guilty

A Glintstone Staff that primarily scales with Strength and Faith. This weapon is found at Fort Laiedd. However, you will encounter several Thron Sorcerers leading to the Garrison while this weapon is only dropped by the Thorn Sorcerers that wield the blazing staves. This makes the Staff of the Guilty a rare weapon to equip with just a 2 percent drop rate in Elden Ring

5) Cleanrot Spear

The Cleanrot Spear is one of the rarest weapons to find in Elden Ring. It has a drop rate of just 1 percent because the Cleanrot Knights you need to farm for this weapon are encountered only a few times in the entire map.

Heart of Aeonia (Southern side), War-Dead Catacombs, and Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree are the three locations where you will find Cleanrot Knights, but with such a low drop chance, you are probably going to spend a lot of time farming here.

4) Magma Blade

The Magma Blade does insane Fire damage and is easily one of the best Fire weapons in Elden Ring. The only problem is that the weapon has a 1 percent drop rate.

The hideous Man-Serpents are the only enemies that drop the Magma Blade. The only place where you can find Man-Serpents is the Volcano Manor, which is a difficult location to reach.

Furthermore, you have to only farm the Man-Serpents that wield the Magma Blade. Killing others will not count toward your drop rates.

3) Noble’s Estoc

Wandering Nobels are some of the most common enemies you encounter in Elden Ring. Farming them is how you get Noble’s Slender Sword, a Straight Sword with one of the longest reach in the game for your early-mid Dexterity builds.

What you might not know is that you can also get Noble’s Estoc from Wandering Nobels as well. The only difference is that you have to only kill Wandering Nobles with the feathered caps and coats. You can find them in groups in Limgrave, Raya Lucaria Academy, and Altus Plateau.

Noble’s Estoc has a drop rate of just 0.5 percent in Elden Ring, so you will have to kill a lot of feather-capped nobles.

2) Celebrant’s Rib-Rake

You would be surprised to know that the Celebrant’s Rib-Rake is one of the few weapons in Elden Ring with a drop rate of just 0.5 percent.

The only enemy that can drop the Celebrant’s Rib-Rake is the Celebrants. There are only two of these enemies found at the Windmill Village and the Windmill Heights Sites of Grace.

1) Celebrant’s Sickle

The Celebrant’s Sickle is the rarest Dagger you will come across in Elden Ring since it is only dropped by the Celebrants wearing blue coats.

These enemies are only found wandering between the Windmill Village and Windmill Heights Sites of Grace and are calm until provoked. With a drop rate of 0.5%, the Celebrant’s Sickle is one of the hardest and rarest weapons to find.

How to increase your drop rate chance in Elden Ring

Being an Elden Ring player, you prioritize finding a weapon to suit your playstyle the best. However, most of these weapons have the lowest drop rates and cannot be found at random locations on the map.

Luckily, for you, below we have covered the best ways to increase your drop rate change in Elden Ring that will help you discover your favorite weapon with a low drop rate.

Invest your points in Arcane

You can increase your overall drop rate of weapons by simply investing as many points as possible into Arcane Attribute. Initially, you will begin with 100 (Discovery) and as you invest points, you will be able to increase the rate by 1 with each Arcane Attribute.

Use consumables

Using consumables such as the Silver-Pickled Fowl Foot, you can increase the chances of attaining a rare weapon by an additional 50% for the next 3 minutes. However, make sure not to fast travel or die during the use of this item as it will diminish its effect.

You can acquire the Silver-Pickled Fowl Foot consumable item at the Stormveil Castle. Simply loot the corpse found in the upper part of the wine cellar on the western side of the Castle.

Equip a good talisman

When worn, the Silver Scarab Talisman gives you the chance to increase 75% of the drop rate of any rare weapon in Elden Ring. This Talisman can be found at the Hidden Path to the Haligtree inside a chest.