Final Fantasy 16 Buried Memories Walkthrough 

Buried Memories, is a main quest in Final Fantasy 16, and starts after the completion of the Holding On main quest. In this quest, Clive and Jill go back to the Phoenix Gates to find the answers.

The area will be in ruins, an echo of its former glory. As you proceed inside, Clive will spot a hooded man who he has been chasing for a long time. In his search for truth, Clive ventures deeper inside the catacombs accompanied by Jill.

How to complete Buried Memories in FF16

The Buried Memories quest begins automatically when you complete the previous quest titled Holding On. There is quite a lot to do here but the objectives are easy enough to do:

Explore the ruins of Phoenix Gate

Clive will go to the Phoenix gate as part of the previous quest so you’ll start at this location anyway. Head forward and find a crater that was left behind from the calamity. After you have found the crater, go to the right and a cut scene will play out.

Follow the hooded man deeper into the ruins

From this point, you need to follow the hooded man. He will go through the doorway and you need to follow him. At the end of the steps, another cut scene will play out.

Explore the Apodytery

You will reach an Apodytery with the hooded man. You need to pass through the next door and keep going in the Buried Memories quest in Final Fantasy 16. Another cut scene will show up.

Notice that there will be enemies here now and you’ll need to take them out before proceeding. Go down the elevator next where some more enemies will be waiting for you. Kill them and then proceed.

Discover the truth

Head towards the next door and open it. Keep defeating the enemies along the way and continue on your path forward. You will eventually encounter a Fallen Guardian.

He is stronger than the other enemies. So be prepared for a hard fight. Dodge his attacks, ensure you don’t get hit, and attack back at every available opportunity.

Once every enemy is taken care of, approach the chest where you will find The Favour of Wind (Gouge) accessory. Proceed through the doors and keep taking down all the enemies blocking the way.

You will find another elevator, take it to go up where you will find another chest. This chest will contain The Will of Wind (Rook’s Gambit) accessory.

Defeat the bosses

After that, a cut scene will play and a boss will appear. This is the Iron Giant and you’ll need to take him out to proceed further. Upon his defeat, you will get the following items:

2x Fallen Iron

60x Wyrrite

2x Meteorite

50 EXP

100 Ability Points

1,800 gil

After you have taken down the boss, another cut scene will start in the Buried Memories quest in Final Fantasy 16.

After the cut scene make your way forward and then turn left and find a chest that contains The Favour of Wind (Wicked Wheel). Go to the lower platform from that point and watch a cut scene.

On the lower platform, you will encounter the Lich. Defeat the Lich and afterward, you will see two doors in front of you. You will have to go to both rooms one by one. Both have enemies in them.

Defeat the enemies in both rooms and then come back to the central area. A new button will have appeared and you need to activate it. After the activation, a new cut scene will start.

Now you need to cross the bridge. There will be a door on the other side which you will need to open. Go through the door and after a cut scene you will encounter the Infernal Eikon boss.

Defeating the boss will give you the following rewards:

1x Fire Shard

80x Magicked Ash

450 EXP

180 Ability Points

3,200 gil

After watching one last cut scene, the quest will be concluded.

Buried Memories rewards in Final Fantasy 16

There are no official rewards for completing Buried Memories in FF16, but you’ll pick up loot and other rewards from the enemies and bosses.