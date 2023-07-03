Final Fantasy 16 Food For Thought Walkthrough

The Food for Thought side quest in Final Fantasy 16 is a little boring, but the rewards are worth it. The side mission is straightforward and requires little to no effort. In this, you have to play the waiter for Kenneth at the Chocobar dinner in Cid’s Hideaway.

Kenneth asks you to help him serve the bowls of soup to three customers in the Cid’s Hideaway waiting for their meal. You must take it and deliver the soup to them in Final Fantasy 16.

How to complete Food For Thought in FF16

The Food for Thought side quest can only be accessed when you are at a certain point while doing the main story quest, “Hide, Hideaway.” In this main quest, when you get the task to get to the Greatwood, you will get the Food For Thought quest in FF16.

Following the objective, when you reach Cid’s Hideaway, you will see Kenneth running the Chocobar dinner. To start the work, you need to talk to Kenneth. He will assign you a task to deliver three bowls of salt broths to hungry customers in Final Fantasy 16.

These customers will be marked with the exclamation mark on them and can be easily identified with a bit of seeking. Once you spot them, reach near them and serve the bowls before them by pressing and holding X. After delivering all three meals, you then have to return to Kenneth to receive appreciation.

Talk to him, and get rewards for your waiter skills in Final Fantasy 16, which are:

5 XP

500 Gil

10 Wyrrite

He will also let you open his Treasure Coffer, which is lying on the left side of the bar. Locate and open it; you will find the Badge of Mettle accessory. This increases your character’s defense stats by 10 points. It will be a valuable asset for you in the upcoming journey of the main story.