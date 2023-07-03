How To Defeat Benedikta In Final Fantasy 16

Benedikta Harmon in Final Fantasy 16 is one of the eight Eikon Dominants in the land of Valisthea. She has control over Garuda, Eikon of Wind, and is one of the main antagonists of Final Fantasy XVI. During his search for the second Eikon of Fire during the Headwind main quest, Clive comes across Benedikta as the final boss of the area. She is holding Eikon of Fire captive and Clive wants to kill him to avenge his brother, Joshua.

The fight with Benedikta in FF16 takes place on the top of the ramparts and she is the first dominant Clive comes across during his journey. This is an early game battle with Clive having little control over what he can do or where he can go while exploring.

Still, we recommend upgrading your Phoenix abilities in Final Fantasy XVI, equipping rings that provide you additional attack power, defense and attack speed. Craft a longsword and upgrade it to +1 with the help of the blacksmith in the Hideaway.

How to defeat Benedikta in FF16

Just like her sisters Suparna and Chirada, Benedikta in Final Fantasy XVI is extremely agile. The Benedikta boss fight in FF16 requires players to be on their toes all the time. The battle with Benedikta takes place in two phases and we will be covering them extensively in our guide.

Phase 1 – Human Form

Benedikta starts the fight with her spell, Aerora. This spell creates homing wind orbs and throws them toward Clive. They are easy to dodge with perfect timing. Use this opportunity to close the distance Clive and Benedikta by using Phoenix Shift.

Upon getting hit, Benedikta casts Aeroga which makes her levitate in the air and throw wind orbs on the ground. These orbs blast on contact dealing massive AoE damage to Clive. She also uses nameless attacks where she throws multiple wind orbs in an arc. Run left or right to avoid this attack.

Upon close encounter, Benedikta in FF16 uses her claws to slash Clive. Pressing square right before this attack connects causes time to slow down, giving Clive enough chance to land some hits. If Benedikta moves away, be prepared for the diving attack. She propels herself forward and hit Clive with her claws. Press R1 right before the impact.

Look out for the aerial slash when Benedikta is flying in Final Fantasy XVI. She uses this attack three times in a row and can be avoided easily. Torgal plays an important role in this fight. Use him to deal extra damage and periodically refill your health.

These are the major attacks Benedikta in FF16 uses during her first phase. The only strategy here is to dodge and attack.

Benedikta doesn’t have a large HP pool and she staggers easily. Use this chance to drain her health as fast as you can. Make sure to conserve your Phoenix skills and use them when she is staggered for extra damage.

Phase 2 – Primed Dominant Form

Upon losing the first round, Benedikta enters rage mode and grows a pair of wings. This sequence starts with Benedikta trying to hit Clive with her claw. Press R1 in the allocated time for Cinematic Evasion. After a brief cutscene where Benedikta incapacitates Torgal, the actual fight begins.

This phase begins with Benedikta using Nosedive skill, where she disappears into the sky and slams the ground. It can easily be avoided by noticing the glowing marker at the point of her arrival. This attack also causes shock AoE damage if Clive is in close vicinity. Use her recovery time to deal a lot of damage.

When Benedikta gets airborne, look out for a couple of unnamed attacks. She glides through the arena and throw wind orbs at Clive. This is an extremely fast attack with narrow dodge window. She always follows up this attack by forward dive and a massive slash with her claw. This is a three-phase physical attack. Make sure to step to the side to avoid this flurry of attacks.

Benedikta is left wide open for Clive to land a few powerful hits. Make sure to look out for the wind orbs she throws randomly on the ground. These orbs work like timed bombs and explode to deal AoE damage. She also attacks from above by summoning Garuda’s claws that do both slam and slash damage to Clive. Make sure to move behind her to avoid this attack.

Benedikta in FF16 also introduces a new attack in this phase called Aero Rain, where she circles around the arena and throws a barrage of homing wind orbs at Clive. Keep moving to your left to avoid this attack completely. This attack has a long duration and is usually followed by Nosedive.

Benedikta uses all the attacks from Phase 1 in addition to the new ones exclusive to her angelic phase. All the attacks can deal massive damage to Clive if not dodged properly. Use the openings in between to land some hits and stagger Benedikta.

This will be your best chance through the whole phase as she takes way too less damage in her active form. Try to mix your skills and abilities to deal as much stagger damage as possible.

After losing 25% of her health, Benedikta in Final Fantasy 16 uses Rammelfall which allows her to throw a massive boulder at Clive’s location. Use Cinematic Evasion to get away or risk losing most of your health. The next cinematic strike immediately staggers Benedikta. Once again, use this opportunity wisely.

Benedikta recovers from stagger using Gathering Clouds skill, which allows her to knock back Clive. Look out for another named attack called Tornado. Benedikta summons Tornadoes that follow Clive through the arena and protect Benedikta from harm.

The Benedikta boss fight in Final Fantasy 16 from there is a random repeat of everything mentioned above. Benedikta’s attack and movement speed increase with the loss of her health making it difficult for Clive to hold his ground. Don’t panic and evade as much as you can.

Near the end of the fight, Benedikta uses Deadly Embrace which can’t be avoided as a part of the cutscene. Stagger her with a couple of well-timed cinematic strikes and use this opportunity to finish the fight.

Defeating Benedikta in Final Fantasy 16 earns Clive 60 exp points, 150 renown points and 2200 gil. Other spoils include Will of Fire accessory, Wyrrite and Meteorite crafting materials. Once Benedikta has been defeated, another cutscene will begin, leading you into the Wings of Change mission.