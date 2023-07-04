Final Fantasy 16 Letting Off Steam Walkthrough

Letting Off Steam is a series of sub-quests in Final Fantasy 16 that appear during Out of the Shadow main quest. Out of the Shadows is the 32nd main quest and it can’t be completed without completing all three Letting off Steam main quests in FF16.

Out of the Shadow takes place after the five-year time skip, inside the Hideaway. This quest involves Clive helping Mid with the construction of her ship by running errands. This whole quest culminates with the party visiting the final resting place of their best friend and ex-party member, Cid.

Letting Off Steam in FF16 triggers automatically during the Out of the Shadow main quest. There are no prior requirements and this chain of quests can’t be missed at all. There are three quests in this series and we will be covering all three extensively in our guide.

How to complete Letting Off Steam I in Final Fantasy 16

Talking to Mid halfway through Out of the Shadow main quest reveals her plans of creating a ship that she designed with the help of Cid. Mid asks Clive to visit Blackthorne and request him to craft the items necessary for the ship.

Blackthorne tasks Clive with finding the Stardust. There is an option to choose either Gav or Otto to take with you on this quest. Choosing either doesn’t affect the story or quest in any way as Final Fantasy 16 doesn’t offer a relationship-building mechanism by spending time with various characters. The only difference is a few unique dialogue lines at the end of the sub-quest.

To find the stardust in FF16, Clive needs to travel to the river in the Southern region of Velkroy. The required material, Stardust, is black sand that is commonly available near the bank of the river. Otto will make his way to the region ahead of Clive and the party. Use the fast travel option from the map to reach Dalimil Inn. Meanwhile, Gav will go and meet the supplier for the rest of the supplies.

Leave the area to reach the desert. Travel to the right of the entrance door to find the river and Otto standing beside it. Go to the marked locations to find 5 stardust from the ground. All of these are scattered within close vicinity to each other and marked on the map.

Return to Otto after collecting enough Stardust and hand it over to him. This is followed by a unique cutscene where Otto reminisces about Cid and how he would be proud of Clive. The cutscene also sheds light on how Clive ended up taking Cid’s name and his role to lead the rebellion against the empire to protect the bearers.

Return to Hideaway and talk to Blackthorne. He will use the stardust to create the thermal plating required for Mid’s ship. This also finishes Letting Off Steam I in Final Fantasy 16.

Rewards for completing this sub-quest are 550 exp points, 500 ability points, 800 gil and 40 renown points for Patron items. Other items include Goblin Coin which is a unique crafting material.

How to complete Letting Off Steam II in Final Fantasy 16

The second sub-quest in the Letting Off Steam quest series in FF16 requires Clive to visit Mid once more. Mid will request Clive to find the parts to fix the helm of the ship. The parts required can be found in some ruins, and her assistant Helena knows the destination. Follow the marker on the map to find Helena and talk to her. She will reveal the location of the ruins.

Open the map and fast-travel to Lostwing to reach Laubert’s Pass. Follow the map closely to exit Lostwing and emerge into Norvent Valley.

The path from there is pretty straightforward. We recommend unlocking the Chocobo and using it to cover the distance much faster. This area has some low-level enemies (level 13) which are not worth the time and effort.

Reach the marked location on the map while avoiding any enemies in your path. Talk to Mid’s assistant, Helena, and follow the route to find the creature harassing the villagers. This is followed by a cutscene that leads to a boss fight against a flying bat-like creature called, Unwanted Visitor.

This is a level 30 boss fight and we recommend leveling up more than 30 to be on the safe side during this encounter. This fight is a copy of the first Ahriman notorious target fight from the hunt board. The unwanted creature always starts the fight by casting Doom on the player. Make sure to avoid the orbs by dodging them as soon as they close in on you.

Look out for Quake attack as it creates bursts of lava beneath Clive’s feet. With 4 different Eikons unlocked, this fight is basically a walk in the park. Make sure to stock up on potions and use them regularly if the need arises. Rewards for this battle are 165 exp points, 30 ability points and 28 gil.

This is followed by another cutscene where Helena thanks Clive and reassures him of the safe transport of ruin fragments to Mid in Hideaway. This marks the end of the FF16 Letting Off Steam II quest. Rewards for finishing this quest are 660 exp points and 40 renown points.

How to complete Letting Off Steam III in FF16

Use the fast travel option to return to the Hideaway. Once again talk to Mid in her quarters and inquire how her ship is coming along. Apparently, she needs one more item for her ship, the coating. Mid has design plans but she doesn’t know how to proceed with them. Take the design plans and visit Harpocrates in the library (location marked on the map).

Harpocrates assign a new task to Clive which requires him to find special materials to create “Moondew”, a special coating material that can protect any surface from harsh conditions. There is another choice to select either Tarja or Jill to accompany Clive for this mission.

Selecting either has no effect on story’s progress or on the ending. Each character has its unique lines towards the end of the mission that doesn’t affect the game in any way at all.

We decided to go with Taja in this case. Harpocrates will provide a list of materials he needs in order to create “Moondew”. The items from the list can be obtained from the market in Northreach. Tarja will make her way over there before Clive. Open the map and use the fast travel feature to instantly travel to Northreach.

Tarja can be found near the vegetable stall (the first one near the exit). Tarja tasks Clive with procuring garlic and pepio nuts. Follow the marker to buy pepio nuts for 20 gil. Garlic costs 10 gil and can be purchased from a separate vendor on the opposite side.

Return to Tarja who is standing beside the exit door and over the items to her.

This will start a new cutscene that sheds light on the relationship between Clive and Tarja. She tells Clive how much he reminds her of Cid. The idle chat turned into a bittersweet moment between both which we advise should be experienced by the players firsthand.

Return to Hideaway by using fast travel and talk to Harpocrates once more. Another lengthy cutscene ensues which also marks the end of Letting Off Steam III in FF16.

Rewards for completing Letting Off Steam III in Final Fantasy 16 are 440 exp points, 500 ability points, 800 gil and 40 renown points. Clive can now complete the rest of Out of the Shadow main quest normally.