Final Fantasy 16 A Bone To Pick Walkthrough

In Final Fantasy 16, A Bone to Pick is one of the many side quests you can complete to earn rewards. You can get this side quest during the Out of the Shadow quest in FF16. To get this quest, you need to talk to Charon.

Charon wants your assistance, so let’s get started with how you can complete the A Bone to Pick side quest in FF16.

Final Fantasy 16 A Bone To Pick quest walkthrough

To get this quest, you first need to head to the Hideaway and enter Clive’s chamber. You will find a letter, and interacting with it will start the quest. The following are the objectives that you need to complete.

Speak with Charon about the letter

Follow the marker to Charon’s shop in Final Fantasy 16. You need to speak to her because she is the one who writes this letter.

Speak with Harpocrates

Your next objective for A Bone to Pick is to talk to Harpocrates in FF16. You can find him in The Shelves. He will ask you to find Elder Antelopes’ bones for Torgal, which can be found in Cressida.

Slay Elder Antelopes in Cressida

You must travel to Cressida in Final Fantasy 16 for your next objective. It is better to save time by fast traveling to Martha’s Rest. Follow the marker from the Rest, and you will face Elder Antelopes.

There will be five level 23 Elder Antelopes in the area, and you need to slay every one of them to get their horns. Dodge their attacks and keep attacking them to slay them. After slaying, you will receive their spoils:

20x Bloody Hide

250 EXP

30 Ability Points

140 Gil

Return to the Hideaway and speak with Charon

After completing the above objective, you must travel back to Charon’s shop in Final Fantasy 16 and talk to her again.

Speak with Harpocrates

After talking with Charon, speak to Harpocrates (Keeper of The Thousand Tomes) as your final objective. Once all is done, you will get the following rewards for completing A Bone to Pick side quest in FF16: