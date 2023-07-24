Final Fantasy 16 For Great Justice I And II Walkthrough

For Great Justice in Final Fantasy 16 is a side quest given to Clive by Quinten, that resides in an Inn inside the Lostwing. The side quest has two parts, and both require you to speak with the people of Lostwing to complete the objectives.

You’ll receive separate rewards as you complete both parts, including Ability points, EXP, Meteorites, and other exclusive rewards.

How to complete For Great Justice I in FF16

To begin the first part of For Great Justice, you must head towards the Lostwing and speak with Quinten during Cloak and Dagger main quest. As you speak with Quinten, he tells you about the Shadow he has been observing around Lostwing.

The major objective of this part is to gather knowledge about these Shadows and help Quinten overcome his fear.

Speak with the people of Lostwing

Right after accepting the quest, you need to head out of the Inn and talk with the people of Lostwing. You must talk with three people, including Herbmother and Sid, in Final Fantasy 16. Each of them has a marker over their head to help you reach them.

After talking to all three of them, you must head towards Laubert’s Pass to see and defeat the shadows. As you reach the location, you will see three Blackshields in FF16.

Another layer with a Magic Caster will then follow these three. Defeat all these enemies and return to the Inn to speak with Quintenn. As you do this, the first part of “For Great Justice” completes.

For Great Justice I rewards in Final Fantasy 16

The rewards for defeating all the Blackshield lurking around like shadows include:

500x EXP

260x Ability Points

1x Black Blood

50x Wyrrite

50x Sharp Fang

How to complete For Great Justice II in FF16

For Great Justice II is given to Clive by Quintenn. To start the quest, speak with Quinten in the Lostwing next to Obelisk, and the quest will begin as he asks you to tell Bearers to move to the Hideaway. This quest, unlike the first one, where Eikon’s abilities were enough to do, will give you some tough time.

Right after accepting the quest, head outwards and speak with Bearers that are marked like Blackshields. You don’t have to struggle to locate them. While speaking to Bearers, you’ll get to know that Quintenn has been attacked around Heavenhall.

From this point, the main objective of For Great Justice II changes from speaking to Bearers to saving Quinten in FF16. Use Dragon Aery Obelisk to travel to Heavenhall faster; you will find Quinten standing as you reach there.

While you approach Quinten and speak to him about how worried you got, Minas- a mini-boss, will appear.

Minas boss fight

Minas, in FF16, is a mini-boss, giant in size with two large electric wings. It has one major attack Whipcrack, in which it moves its wings swiftly to attack you. Therefore, during this battle, you must keep a distance from Minas.

To knock down this boss, summon the strongest Eikonic Ability you have. Once you have stunned the boss using the ability, you can launch your attacks to knock it down.

Defeating the boss doesn’t end the For Great Justice quest in FF16. Right after you defeat Minas, Quinten will rush back towards his Inn in Lostwing. On his way, he will encounter four waves of enemies; therefore, you need to run behind him and defeat those enemies helping Quinten reach his station.

The enemies you will encounter are Akashic Shields which start from 4 and goes to 6 as you move forward toward Lostwing.

For Great Justice II rewards in Final Fantasy 16

Rewards for completing For Great Justice II in FFXVI include: