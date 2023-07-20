How To Get Berserker Ring In Final Fantasy 16 

The Berserker Ring is a powerful ring accessory that you should be looking to get your hands on in Final Fantasy 16.

You get a powerful passive perk with the Berserker Ring that increases the damage and attack power of your perfect dodge counterattacks. In other words, doing a perfect counter is going to do a ton of damage.

This may as well be an endgame item that you can unlock fairly early in your progression. The only problem is that there are a few hoops to go through.

Here is what you need to do to get the Berserker Ring in FF16. You will also get to know how to use the ring properly to get out of tight spaces.

How to get the Berserker Ring in Final Fantasy 16

You cannot craft the Berserker Ring in Final Fantasy 16. The only way to get this legendary accessory is as a Renown reward from the Patron’s Whisper in FF16.

What that means is that you have to complete a lot of side quests and other side activities to collect as much Renown as possible.

Renown Points are a type of currency in FF16. You obtain them by helping out people across the Hideaway, Martha’s Rest, and Lostwing. When you have enough points, you can head over to the Patron’s Whisper to exchange your Renown for various accessories and items.

You will have to wait until the Crystals’ Curse though. The Patron’s Whisper only unlocks after you have completed this quest. The Berserker Ring requires you to have 85 Renown.

What does the Berserker Ring do in FF16?

The Berserker Ring is a legendary item that helps you greatly during tight spots in battle. It increases the attack of Clive whenever you perform a Precision dodge.

When you perform a precision dodge, the next slashes you deal will have fire in them and the damage dealt will be increased.

Do note that this ring cannot be upgraded and cannot be bought from any other place. You can only sell it if you don’t want it and it sells for 25000 Gil.