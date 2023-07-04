Final Fantasy 16 Blood From The Stones Walkthrough

Blood From the Stones in Final Fantasy 16 is a main quest you will get while progressing through the Onward main quest. In this quest, you and Theodore have to hunt down Cast Stones, who were forcing Honza to steal.

In this quest, you will also retrieve Trader’s Pass for Goetz in Final Fantasy 16, which was stolen. This quest starts after the “To Catch a Thief” quest in Crystalline Dominion. After you have chased Honza, a cutscene will happen in which Theodore will enter the scene. After some dialogue exchange, the quest will start.

How to complete Blood from the Stones in FF16

At the start of the quest, you will have to proceed toward Laetny’s Cleft in the south of the camp. Here are the objectives of the Blood from the Stones quest:

Search for the Cast Stone’s lair

Defeat the Cast Stones

Return to Eloise

As you leave the city, you will fight some of the Cast Stone soldiers. Defeat them and fight some more foot soldiers just a few steps ahead. After that, head uphill to find Cast Stones Leaders in FF16. After a short cutscene, the fight will begin with the Cast Stones.

The Cast Stone Boss is a level 30 enemy, but your trio will overwhelm him easily. After you defeat the Cast Stones, you will obtain the following from the spoils:

Steel Silk

Magicked Ash

Gil Bug

Now return and talk to Eloise in Final Fantasy 16. Theodore will appear during the cutscene and give you Goetz’s Trader Pass. This will complete the Blood From the Stones quest in Final Fantasy 16.

You will receive the following upon completion of Blood from the Stones:

1x Trader’s Pass

1x The Breath of Lightning (Thunderstorm)

1x Mateorite

This is all you need to know about the Blood from the Stones quest in FF16.