Remnant 2 All Secret Unique Weapons Guide

Remnant 2 has a vast arsenal of secret weapons that can be obtained through various methods (from crafting to boss drops). Some of these weapons require materials that can be found by defeating bosses, and some are available in the open world of the Remnant 2.

All these unique weapons in Remnant 2 serve a special function and can easily be unlocked.

All secret weapons in Remnant 2

Following is the list of all the currently known Secret Unique Weapons in Remnant 2:

Alpha Omega

You can craft Alpha Omega in Remnant 2 using the following items:

Lumenite Crystals x7

Forgotten Memory x7

Scrap x650

After completing the Root Earth Boss fight, you will get all the items mentioned above in your inventory.

Aphelion

You can craft this Secret weapon in Remnant 2 using the following items:

Lumenite Crystals x7

Void Cinders x1

Scrap x650

You can get all the materials above by inserting the Override pin in the console before defeating the world boss Sha’Hala: Spectral Guardian of N’erud.

Chicago Typewriter

The location of the Chicago Typewriter is in Leto’s Stash in Ward 13. To reach Leto’s Stash, you need the Biome Portal Key.

Crescent Moon Bow

You can craft Cresent Moon Bow using the following items:

Anamy’s Echo x7

Lumenite Crystals x1

Scrap x1000

All the materials can be found in the Losomn-Retreat’s Horizon.

Crossbow

You will unlock Crossbow as starting weapon on the Summoner Archetype. If your character is not of Summoner Archetype, you can open it by completing the puzzle in Imperial Gardens (Yaesha)

Deceit

You can craft Deceit in Remnant 2 using the following items:

Lumenite Crystals x7

Imposter’s Heart

Scrap x650

To get Imposter’s Heart, you must go to the Council Chamber and defeat Faelin Boss.

Ford’s Scattergun

Ford’s Scattergun will be unlocked as starting gear for Explorer Archetype. For other Archetypes, visit the basement of the Library in the world of Yaesha to find this weapon.

Merciless

Merciless in Remnant 2 can be crafted using the following items:

Lumenite Crystals x7

Crimson Membrane x1

Scrap x650

Nightfall

You can easily craft this Secret weapon using the following items:

Lumenite Crystals x7

Cursed Dream Silks x1

Scrap x650

Cursed Dream Silks item drops from the Nightweaver boss at Losomn.

Plasma Cutter

To unlock this weapon, you must visit the Navigation Room and use the facial recognition panel while wearing the Navigators Helmet in Remnant 2. After getting there, you can get this Helmet after killing the Navigator Zombie.

Pulse Rifle

The location of the Pulse Rifle is in Abyssal Rift. You need to unlock the door at the bottom floor by using the Decorum Cipher and Memory Core II.

Royal Hunting Bow

If you have completed the Postulant Event, you can find this secret weapon in Losomn, Postulants Parlor.

Sagittarius

You will get this bow from the Cathedral of Omen, Yaesha, if you follow the steps below:

Enter the Cathedral from its main entrance.

Point the Triangles to the Southwest (The main entrance is in the South direction)

Rotate all circles at the bottom of the triangle (four in total)

Rotate the Moon and Death symbols so they are on either side of the Triangle facing Southwest.

Twisted Arbalest

You can craft this gun using the following items:

Lumenite Crystals x7

Twisted Lazurite x1

Scrap x650

The Corruptor boss drops twisted Lazurite (He must be defeated while the Guardian is broken for this to drop).

Bolt Driver

In the Water Harp puzzle located in Yeasha, you must play the following sequence to obtain this gun:

Row # Column # for Raised Pin 1 1 2 4 3 – 4 2 5 5 6 – 7 3 8 –

Cube Gun

You can craft Cube Gun in Remnant 2 using the following items:

Lumenite Crystals x7

Conflux Prism x1

Scrap x650

Double Barrel

To get this gun, head to Morrow Parish (Losomn) and enter the code 2971 in the Iron Safe. You must complete the Head Doctor Event first for the safe to open.

Enigma

In Remnant 2, you can craft this gun using the following items:

Lumenite Crystals x7

Cipher Rod x1

Scrap x650

It can only be crafted at McCade.

Hellfire

This unique weapon is located in the Ashen Wasteland, Root Earth. It is inside a secret passage at the beginning of the zone. Inside a passage, you will see a wrecked truck; the gun is under it.

Meridian

You can get this gun after completing the Flooded Sewer event. This event can occur in the following areas:

Tiller’s Rest

The Great Sewers

Harvester’s Reach

MP60-R

This secret weapon can be obtained as a starting gun for Summoner Archetype or in Ward 13. Visit the Ford’s office and enter the code 0415 in the chest. You will find a Cargo Control Key inside; you will unlock a door in the Container area using it. This door is located at the bottom of this area. Behind the door, you will find the MP60-R handgun.

Nebula

The Nebula can be crafted at McCabe using the following items:

Lumenite Crystals x7

Spiced Bile x1

Scrap x650

Rune Pistol

This gun can be crafted at Nimue using the following items:

Lumenite Crystals x7

Decrepit Rune x1

Scrap x650

To get the Decrepit Rune, visit Nightweaver’s Web and offer a Ravenous Medallion.

Rupture Cannon

The location of Rupture Cannon is in the Vault of Formless, N’erud of Remnant 2. During the giant claw event in the boss fight, enter the second hallway by turning the second cylinder twice. You will enter a room that contains the Rapture Cannon.

Sorrow

This gun can be obtained by trading it for the Tears of Kaela at Meidre, Yaesha.

Star Shot

You can unlock Star Shot after Completing the Supply ship event in N’Erud. After that, the gun will appear in your inventory.

Assassins Dagger

This weapon in Remnant 2 can be crafted at Nimue using the following items:

Red Jewel Assassin’s Dagger

Purple Jewel Assassin’s Dagger

Teal Jewel Assassin’s Dagger

If you show these daggers to Fae Council, they will be removed from your inventory, and you won’t be able to craft the Assassin’s Dagger.

Atom Smasher

You can find this unique weapon in Remnant 2 during the training event in N’erud. Visit the Terminus Train Station and enter the last wagon of the train.

Atom Splitter

This Unique weapon can randomly spawn in a dungeon located in N’erud. Start this world in adventure mode and look for the “Void Vessel Facility.” Once you enter the facility successfully, you will see robot arms lifting a platform. You need to jump with precise timing to land on this platform. From there, you need to hop on a broken metal catwalk to take you to the Atom Splitter room.

Blade of Gul

You can craft this weapon using the following items:

Bloodmoon Essence x10

Scrap x1250

You can only craft Blade of Gul at Bloodmoon Alter.

Bone Chopper

This unique weapon can be obtained through methods in Remnant 2:

Select the Alchemist Archetype and get it as a starter melee weapon.

and get it as a starter melee weapon. Complete the Feast event in Losomn, then go up one of the lifts from where the event ended. The Bone Chopper is located in a room at the top.

Dreamcatcher

You can get this secret weapon after feeding the Nightweaver web and Stone doll to the Nightweaver in Remnant 2. The relevant items and the Nighweaver NPC are located in the Losomn Asylum.

Edge of the forest

The location of this katana is in the Imperial Gardens, Yaesha. After reaching the stone checkpoint in the Imperial Gardens, take the left passage, and you will find the Edge of the Forest sword.

Gas Giant

This gun can be crafted using the following items:

Lumenite Crystals x7

Acidic Jawbone x1

Scrap x650

All the materials can be obtained by completing the Tal’ratha Boss fight in N’erud.

Godsplitter

You can craft Godsplitter secret weapon using the following items in Remnant 2:

Lumenite Crystals x7

Melded Hilt x1

Scrap x650

Defeat the Faerin boss in Malefic Gallery (Losomn) to get the Melded Hilt

Huntress Spear

You can craft this unique weapon using the following items:

Lumenite Crystals x7

Venerated Spearhead x1

Scrap x1000

You can get this weapon as a drop item by killing the Huntress boss.

Krell Axe

You will unlock this axe after completing the Pressure Plate puzzle in Endaira’s End, Yaesha.

Labyrinth Staff

You can get this secret weapon as a drop by the Bastion boss that spawns in the Labyrinth. It is a world that is unlocked after completing your first world. After killing the boss, the staff will appear on a pedestal where the boss spawned.

Nightshade

Visit the McCade NPC in Ward 13 with the following items to craft this weapon:

Lumenite Crystals x7

Nightweaver Finger x1

Scrap x650

You can get The Nightweaver Finger when you destroy the Nightweaver’s Heart.

Ornate Blade

You can get this weapon after accusing the correct conspirator in the Fea Council Event in Remnant 2. The blade will spawn in the Council Chamber, Losomn.

Ornate Flail

Like this Ornate Blade, this weapon spawns in the Council Chamber, Losomn. Inside the chamber, shooting the lowest painting will reveal a hidden passage. You can get the Ornate Flail after beating a boss if you enter it.

Rebellion Spear

This secret weapon can either be obtained as a starter melee weapon for Summoner Archetype or as a reward for saving Doe in the Corrupted Ravager Boss fight. Talk to Bedel of the Vaunnt to get this reward after beating the boss.

Red Doe Staff

Visit the McCade NPC in Ward 13 with the following items to craft this unique weapon in Remnant 2:

Lumenite Crystals x7

Doe’s Antler x1

Scrap x650

Royal Broadsword

Complete the Arrest Event in Yeasha to get this sword. This event starts when you are arrested after talking to Eternal Empress. You will find yourself in a dungeon from which you must reach the Red Thorn to get this sword.

Spectral Blade

Visit the McCade NPC in Ward 13 with the following items to craft this weapon in Remnant 2:

Lumenite Crystals x7

Eidolon Shard x1

Scrap x650

You will get Eidolon Shard after defeating Sha’Hala: Spectral Guardian of N’Erud.

Stonebreaker

In Ward 13, visit the McCade Vendor with the following items to craft the Stonebreaker weapon:

Lumenite Crystals x7

Hollow Heart x1

Scrap x650

You will get The Hollow Heart as loot after defeating the Corruptor boss. For this item to drop, you must not down the Guardian. The Corruptor boss is located in the Great Bole, Yeasha.

Vice Grips

The Drzyr Replicator Vendor in N’erud crafts this secret weapon in Remnant 2 with the following items:

Lumenite Crystals x7

Galvanized Iron x15

Scrap x1500

Galvanized Iron is a common crafting item found throughout Losmn.