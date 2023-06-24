Final Fantasy 16 Into The Darkness Walkthrough

Into the Darkness is a main quest in Final Fantasy 16. You will get this quest right after the Riddle of Sands quest in FF16. It is an important and lengthy quest because it involves a lot of fighting with bosses like Titan and Undertaker.

This walkthrough will take you through all the objectives you need to complete for this quest in Final Fantasy 16.

Final Fantasy 16 Into the Darkness quest walkthrough

Open the map and fast-travel to Drake’s Fang to begin the Into the Darkness quest.

Make for Castle Dazbog

Move ahead where you will face some orcs. These are level 28 enemies so it wouldn’t take much of your time. Crawl under the wooden plank and fight the same-level orc enemies ahead. Pull the lever ahead to open the door.

Here you will encounter some enemies. Squeeze through the door, slay the orc enemies in the area, and pull the lever to open the door. Search the area for loot, and then take a door to your right. Ascend through the stairs ahead to the top from where the door to your right is open.

This is where you will come across the mini-boss (Orcish Warlord) in Final Fantasy 16. It is not hard to beat; look out for its physical attacks. While dodging its attacks, hit it with your powerful combos to stagger it down. Once it is staggered, it will kneel; take this opportunity to finish off with your Fire or Aero.

Defeating it will get you 3 Meteorites, 200 EXP, 60 Ability points, and 1500 gil. Open the lever ahead and sit back to watch the cutscene. After the cutscene, move forward to open the steel gate. As you open the gate, another cutscene will appear.

After the cutscene, you must defeat the Undertaker to progress in Final Fantasy 16. There are a few attacks that Undertaker uses to injure its enemy. The first is to shoot beams at you; the best way to avoid it is to run away from its sight and attack from behind.

Another attack that it uses is to create a shockwave by hitting the ground. Once you see it creating the shockwave, quickly jump so you don’t get caught. Keep parrying and dodging its attacks and hit it with some powerful combos. Keep repeating the same strategy, and you will eventually defeat it.

Collect the spoils (1 Favor of Lightning, 18 Sharp Fang, 18 Magicked Ash, 350 EXP, 170 Ability Points, and 3,000 gil) of the battle and progress. Watch the cutscene and then move forward into Castle Dazbog.

Explore the Castle Dazbog

Climb through the stairs and fend off the enemies in the area. Make your way to the room where you learn about Bravery in Final Fantasy 16. It is a skill that enemies use to enhance the performance of their allies. So, in this situation, you should aim for the enemy that uses bravery to avoid losing your health.

Enter the room through the door, where you will get ambushed by a group of enemies. Take out these enemies and enter the room ahead. Sit back to watch the cutscene.

Make for the Inner Sanctum

Exit the room, head downstairs, and go through the door outside. Move forward to the building ahead. Slay the enemies along the way and enter the Inner Sanctum through the door ahead. Watch the cutscene.

Defeat the Titan

After the cutscene, you will face the Titan in Final Fantasy 16. It can be a little too hard to beat because of the multiple phases of this battle. Dodge its attack and attack it with some combos whenever you see an opening. Don’t get too carried away with these combos, or you will get hit.

It will also perform a ranged attack by throwing boulders at you. Be patient in each phase, try to read the attacks of the Titan, and perform a counter in FF16. It will be a long battle, and a cutscene will be played before each phase.

The best way to avoid the boulders is to destroy them by shooting fireballs at them. Follow the same strategy, and you will defeat the Titan. Defeating it will reward you with 2 Earthen Fury, 40 Wyrrite, 2,000 EXP, 300 Ability Points, and 5,000 gil.

Return to Hideaway

After the battle and cutscene, fast travel to the Hideaway to complete Into the Darkness quest in FF16.