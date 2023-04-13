Best Boss Order In Elden Ring: Which Bosses To Kill First

There are over 200 bosses in Elden Ring, some serving a vital part in the progression of the story while others are simply option bosses. While players can choose to take any route possible when fighting these bosses, it is important to note that the boss order you take will significantly affect the difficulty you face, the progression of the story, and the game endings available.

A specific boss order must be followed to achieve the desired game-ending in Elden Ring, therefore, to give you the most game endings available and explore the majority of the game we have determined the best Elden Ring Boss Order.

In what order should you kill bosses in Elden Ring?

1) Soldier of Godrick

The Soldier of Godrick can be fought at the Fringefolk Hero’s Grave in Elden Ring. He is a good boss to start you off on your boss-slaying adventure since he doesn’t have much influence on the game’s story and can help you get to grips with everything.

He will be fought before you can fight Godrick himself.

2) Margit, the Fell Omen

Margit, the Fell Omen can be fought at the Stormveil Castle in Stormhill, Limgrave.

Margit may feel slightly tough to fight against at this point of your Elden Ring journey. However, he must be fought first before you can fight against Godrick to battle him for his Great Rune.

3) Godrick the Grafted

Godrick the Grafted will also be found in the Stormveil Castle in Stormhill, Limgrave. You will have to travel deeper inside the castle to find him.

Godrick will be essential to your progression in Elden Ring since you must take him down for his Great Rune. Surprisingly this fight will be much easier than the previous fight against Margit.

You can beat Godrick, Rennala, and Radahan before attempting to fight Morgott and Golden Shade since you only access Leyendell after these fights.

4) Red Wolf of Radagon

The Red Wolf of Radagon can be encountered at the Academy of Raya Lucaria in Liurnia of the Lakes. This is an optional boss, so you do have the option of avoiding it.

However, considering how easy the Red Wolf of Radagon is at this point in your progression, you should definitely kill it for some Runes and a Memory Stone.

4) Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon

Rennala is an essential boss, who must be defeated to obtain a Great Rune and progress your story. She will be the last boss fight in the Academy of Raya Lucaria. The battle will also give you the opportunity to shuffle up your build and stats.

5) Royal Knight Loretta

You can fight the Royal Knight Loretta at the Royal Moongazing Grounds in Liurnia of the Lakes.

Beating the Royal Knight of Loretta at this stage is important if you wish to achieve the Age of the Stars ending in Elden Ring. This boss fight will allow you to finally start Ranni’s Questline which leads up to the Age of the Stars Ending.

The Age of Stars ending, will see you side with Ranni as she reforms the world by ending the Golden Order and removing the Erdtree, replacing it with a Moon.

Since completing the Elden Ring Ranni quest is absolutely necessary for the Age of the Stars ending, defeating the Royal Knight Loretta in this Boss order is required so you don’t lose the ending.

6) Magma Wyrm Makar

You can fight the Magma Wyrm Makar at the Ruin-Strewn Precipice in Liurnia of the Lakes.

This fight should only be attempted if you are yet to obtain both parts of the Dectus Medallion in your Elden Ring journey.

The Medallion can come in handy to venture to the Altus Plateau where you can begin Fia’s questline which is necessary to complete to achieve the Age of the Duskborn ending in Elden Ring.

7) General Starscourge Radahn

Starscourge Radahn can be fought at the Redmane Catle in Caelid. You can find him at the beginning of the Radhn festival.

Radahn is another essential part of this Elden Boss order since he is a Great Rune holder whom you must defeat before attempting to fight Morgott and Golden Shade since you only access Leyendell after these fights.

8) Godskin Noble

You can fight the Godskin Noble at the Temple of Eiglay in Mt Gelmir. You will need to complete this boss fight before moving on to and accessing the next boss in this Elden ring boss order, Rykard.

Note that if you complete the PvP quests in Volcano Manor, this step can be avoided.

9) Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy

If you are still following the best boss order of Elden Ring, you need to defeat Rykard next inside the Volcano Manor in Mt. Gelmir.

Rykard also processes a Great Rune, which you can obtain by defeating him and this seems like the optimum point in your Elden Ring journey to do so.

10) Draconic Tree Sentinel

The Draconic Tree Sentinel is the first boss you face at Leyendell, who must be defeated to fight the other essential bosses in the Elden Ring Boss order.

You can take on the Draconic Tree Sentinel in the Capital Outskirts of Leyndell.

11) Godfrey, First Elden Lord (Golden Shade)

Godfrey the First Elden Lord is one of the most powerful bosses in Elden Ring. Luckily the boss you face in the Royal Capital of Lyendell is a mere shadow of his true form.

You must face him to progress to the next boss Morgott.

12) Morgott the Omen King

Morgott is the next boss in Leyendell and can be fought at the Elden Throne. You may find similarities in the design and moveset of Morgott and Margit, however, Morgott is far more deadly.

Morgott will be essential in this Elden Ring Boss order since he will directly progress the story and he possesses a great rune that you can acquire at this point in the game.

13) Mohg, the Omen

Mohg is the next boss in this Elden Ring Boss order, who can be fought in the northern region of Lyndell, at the Shunning Grounds. Defeating Mohg in this order is important if you wish to achieve the Lord of the Frenzied Flame ending in Elden Ring.

The Lord of the Frenzied Flame ending requires you to find and interact with the Three Fingers NPC. Finding him is difficult and will require you to explore the Shunning Grounds to open access to a secret door below Leyendell.

The Frenzied Flame processes you and upon the game ending the Lands Between are overtaken by flames completely.

The area can only be accessed once you defeat the boss protecting the entrance, Mohg, The Omen so he must be defeated in this boss order to not miss the ending.

14) Fire Giant

The next boss you must defeat in the Elden Ring Boss order is the Fire Giant who can be fought once you reach the Mountaintops of Giants. You’ll encounter him at the Forge of the Giants, and you must defeat him at that moment to access the Crumbling Farum Azula.

15) Fia’s Champions

You’ll encounter Fia’s Champions once you reach the Deeproot Depths site of grace in Elden Ring. As you climb up these branches you’ll be led to an area where this boss fight takes place,

You’ll encounter Fia’s Champions whilst completing Fia’s quest which is necessary to complete to achieve the Age of Duskborn ending in Elden Ring.

The Age of Duskborn ending in Elden Ring, sees the world enveloped by a thick fog accompanied by a change to the principles of the Elden Ring allowing lenience for life and death.

Once Fia’s Champions are defeated, Fia will appear at the arena and the quest will continue.

16) Astel, Naturnborn of the Void

Astel is the next boss you need to defeat in order in Elden Ring. You need to head to the Grand Cloister in the Lake of Rot and interact with the stone coffins to enter the boss fight area.

You will encounter Astel while completing Ranni’s quest which is necessary to complete if you want to achieve the Age of the Stars ending in Elden Ring, so fighting Astel at this moment is important.

After defeating Astel continue the quest by using the Dark Moon Ring to escape the area.

17) Mohg, Lord of Blood

You can fight Mohg at the Cocoon of the Empyrean at the Mohgwyn Palace in Elden Ring. Mohg is yet another boss who is in possession of a Great Rune and you can defeat him at this moment to obtain it.

18) Loretta, Knight of the Haligtree

You can fight Loretta at the Haligtree Prominade at Miquella’s Haligtree in Elden Ring. Loretta must be fought at this stage in the Elden Ring boss order, to grant you access to the next boss Malenia.

19) Malenia, Blade of Miquella

Malenia is another mandatory boss in Elden Ring who you need to defeat for a Great Rune fragment. You can find Malenia in Miquella’s Haligtree.

20) Godskin Duo

You faced the Godskin before but now you’ll have to defeat two of them. The fight against the Godskin duo takes place at the Dragon Temple Altar in Crumbling Farum Azula in Elden Ring.

You’ll have to fight the Godskin Duo before you can get to the next important boss Maliketh who is essential to the progression of the story.

21) Maliketh, the Black Blade

The next boss on your list should now be Maliketh who is revealed to be a shadow beast bound to Queen Marika.

You can encounter Maliketh in Crumbling Farum Azula. You need to defeat this boss before you can travel back to Leyndell, Ashen Capital to continue the story.

22) Sir Gideon Ofnir, the All-Knowing

Once in Lyendell, Ashen Capital the first boss you’ll encounter will be Sir Gideon Ofnir the All-Knowing who is only a trailer for the three-part final boss fight yet to come.

23) Godfrey, First Elden Lord

The first of the three final bosses in Elden Ring, Godrey will now make his physical appearance in front of you having previously fought in his golden shadow form. His figure will be seen with a lion ghost sinking its teeth into his shoulder.

The fight takes place at the Queen’s Bedchamber in Leyndell, the Ashen Capital.

24) Hoarah Loux, Warrior

Once you defeat Godfrey, the first phase of the fight will end, and you will be revealed that Godfrey’s power was being drained by the lion which will then be killed by him.

This will begin the second phase of the fight where Godfrey reveals himself to be Hoarah Loux.

The second phase of the fight also takes place at the Queen’s Bedchamber.

25) Radagon of the Golden Order

Radagon is the infamous character who has been mentioned during the entirety of the Elden Ring story. Radagon of the Golden Order is brimming with holy power and is on the brink of collapse.

This is the first phase of the final boss fight that takes place at the Elden Throne at Leyndell, Ashen Capital. Once Radagon is defeated more secrets of the Elden Ring are revealed as you encounter the Elden Beast.

26) Elden Beast

The final big bad of Elden Ring is the Elden Beast who emerges after Radagon is defeated to begin the second phase of the final boss fight. The fight takes place in the same Elden Throne room at Leyndell, Ashen Capital.