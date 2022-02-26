For players looking to build up a powerful spellcaster in Elden Ring, understanding memory slots and their importance becomes a necessity. The following guide will hence make sure that would-be sorcerers know all there is to know about memory slots and how to increase them in Elden Ring.

How to Increase Memory Slots in Elden Ring

Elden Ring only offers two memory slots at the start, meaning that players are limited to using only two spells at once. That may be enough at the start of the game, but players will not be able to survive for long if they keep venturing further and deeper with just two spells on hand.

Increasing those memory slots will hence allow players to have more spells to use in combination for powerful attacks. However, increasing memory slots will require players to do a little work. They will need to get their hands on memory stones.

How to Get Memory Stones in Elden Ring?

You can get memory stones by killing major enemy bosses in the open world. Some of the mini-bosses will drop them as well. These bosses can be found after completing Legacy dungeons in Elden Ring, which are complete labyrinths full of all kinds of creatures.

You can also obtain a memory stone by simply purchasing it from the Twin Maiden Husks in the Roundtable Hold Hub area. If you are starting a new journey as a spellcaster, we highly recommend you consider purchasing her wares as soon as possible.

She sells the stone for 30,000 Runes which is a fair price considering their rarity and importance. Take note that this is the only stone you can purchase in the game.

How to Use Memory Stones

As already stated, memory stones will allow players to increase the total number of their memory slots.

While there are other ways in the game to unlock more slots, finding and using memory stones should still be a priority for upcoming spellcasters. They are simply the most efficient way of doing so.