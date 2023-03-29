How To Get To Forge Of The Giants In Elden Ring

Forge of the Giants is a location that you will not be able to reach until the very end of Elden Ring.

This is because the Forge of the Giants is located in Mountaintops of the Giants, a region that you can only access after activating the Grand Lift of Rold through a lengthy quest of finding two halves of the Rold Medallion.

Finding Melina will require players to find and locate the Forge of the Giants region in Elden Ring. After locating her, you can talk to her which will begin her questline.

This guide will take you through step by step process on how to get to Forge of the Giants.

How to reach the Forge of the Giants in Elden Ring

Forge of the Giants lies in the southern part of the Mountaintops of the Giants. When you enter from the Grand Lift of Rold through the Rold Route, keep following the path until you come across a stone monument. This will indicate that you have reached the Mountaintops of the Giants.

From the Mountaintops of the Giants Site of Grace, you need to head South. You will then come across a chain that will connect Flame Peak to the Forge of the Giants.

After crossing the chain, you will notice an elevation to the ground. This elevation is because you are on the hill leading to the giant Cauldron.

After traveling to the end of the path, use another chain to reach the brim of the Forge. Once there, travel to the other side of the Forge to activate the Forge of the Giants’ Site of Grace.

Make sure not to jump into the center of Forge while exploring as it will instantly kill you.

Understanding Forge of Giants’ point of no return in Elden Ring

During Melina’s questline, you will encounter two points of no return. But before we tell you when and how you will have a point of no return, let’s get a little background on her questline.

During her questline, you will meet Melina several times. The first one is in the Church of Elleh in Limgrave and there she will ask you to become your maiden. Then, you will meet her in Roundtable Hold where you can defeat several main bosses.

The third time you will meet her will be in the Leyndell, Royal Capital where she will hand you the Rold Medallion after the boss fight.

Then comes the Forge of the Giant where you will have a final meeting with Melina. There she will ask you if you are ready to commit the cardinal sin. If you agree to that, you will reach a point of no return and be teleported to the Crumbling Farum Azula.

Once you are in the Crumbling Farum Azula, you must defeat Dragonlord Placidusax and Maliketh the Black Blade in order to progress. After defeating these bosses, you will enter another point of no return and teleport to Leyndell Ashen Capital.