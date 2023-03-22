How To Get To The Queen’s Bedchamber In Elden Ring

The Queen’s Bedchamber is one of those locations in Elden Ring which you are likely to miss on your first playthrough.

One of the main reasons that make it difficult to reach the Queen’s Bedchamber in Elden Ring is the number of boss fights you encounter along the way.

Since there are different routes that lead to the bedchamber, the enemies you face are going to differ based on which path you take. This means that you are going to encounter either a version of Godfrey or Sir Gideon Ofnir on your way to the Bedchamber in Elden Ring.

Queen’s Bedchamber location

The Queen’s Bedchamber is located in the Leyndell Royal Capital which is one of the few places that you may have missed out on exploring as you make your way through the area.

There are no restrictions here of any kind. You can always come back later to the Leyndell Royal Capital to reach the Queen’s Bedchamber in Elden Ring.

How to reach the Queen’s Bedchamber in Elden Ring

Something important to note is that there are two ways to get into the Queen’s Bedchamber in Elden Ring. The first one is through the Avenue Balcony that lies west of the bedchamber. The second way is through Leyndell Ashen Capital in the north.

The latter is the more common and popular way but the former is perhaps more easier.

From the Avenue Balcony

If you start from the Avenue Balcony, you will see a large grey dragon on your left side. Make your make toward it by going down the staircase and entering the hallway.

Be warned that there is an annoying guard here that shoots arrows. You can choose to ignore him or get close while evading his arrows to take him out.

You will see the dragon’s tail after exiting the hallway. Climb it and then make your way across to its wings. Go towards the right wing and you will see a broken pathway on the right with a ladder.

Jump to this pathway because the ladder connects to the passage that leads to the Queen’s Bedchamber in Elden Ring.

Take the ladder and proceed straight toward the Queens’ Bedchamber. Keep moving until you reach the stairway. There will be some enemies that will be in your way, but you can again just choose to ignore them and move onwards, or you can spend your time taking them out.

Keep going until you see a large tree branch. Jump on it and then keep following the tree branch to reach the palace entrance. Here, you will have to fight Godfrey, the first Elden Lord in Elden Ring.

Once you have defeated Godfrey, take the right path to find another tree branch. This one is going to lead you straight into the bedchamber. Jump onto it to reach the balcony. From here, circle around to the back to enter the Queen’s Bedchamber in Elden Ring.

Remember that you will be attacked by the Black Knife Assassin the moment you discover the Lost Grace here in the bedchamber. He is an irritatingly agile opponent, and it will take some time to kill this dangerous foe in Elden Ring.

From Leyndell Ashen Capital

After you reach Leyndell Ashen Capital, you will see the large dragon. Like before, go to its tail and climb on top of it before proceeding to its right wing and jumping to the path on your left.

Take the ladder up and move forward along the same path as before. However this time instead of going towards the large tree branch area you can simply jump off towards the left side of the broken railing.

Then you can just walk your way up the stairs. At the end of these stairs, you will find an elevator that you can take up to reach the Queen’s Bedchamber in Elden Ring. However, before entering the bedchamber, you will have to defeat Sir Gideon Ofnir, the All-Knowing.

After you defeat him, move towards the right end and large trunk and follow the exact same path as you did before to reach the balcony. Then take the large curved path around and you will be able to reach the Queen’s Bedchamber in Elden Ring.

Be prepared for the Black Knife Assassin to attack once you recover the Lost Grace.