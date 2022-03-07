Elden Ring Mohg the Omen Boss Guide

Mohg, the Omen is one of the many optional bosses in Elden Ring. Defeating him is not required to advance the main storyline but if players still do so, they will be able to make good use of the loot he drops upon death. The following guide will explain just where and how to find and defeat Mohg, the Omen boss in Elden Ring.

Where to Find Mohg the Omen

In order to find Mohg the Omen, players need to get to Subterranean Shunning Grounds. You will start from the Lane Dell Capital City by reaching the Avenue Balcony site of grace. Follow the map image below to reach the exact location.

Keep moving straight and then jump to pass through a roof towards the left. Try to ignore the mobs as much as you can on the way.

Now, jump inside the well located to the right after moving a little ahead from this point. Open the door on the left side and move inside in a straight direction.

Jump down after moving a little ahead and run through the hallway located towards the right side after moving ahead a little.

Keep moving straight. A torch or a lamp is recommended before you get into place from here on. After moving straight for a while, you will reach Subterranean Shunning ground.

Here, you will find some rats, but you can easily ignore them. Go straight and down after turning left. Now, take a few steps and turn left again to move inside the door. Move straight ahead to get the first item here from the side of grace.

Where to find Mohg’s Shackle in Elden Ring

Next, move from that point and turn left after getting out of the gate. Turn right to pass through the door and then take the next left. Jump down from here by first going through the pipe. Ignore the monster that appears on the way.

Turn left after crossing the stairs and moving a little ahead. You will observe a huge lobster on the way as well. Try to dodge it and then take the Mohg’s Shackle item.

How to Defeat Mohg the Omen Boss in Elden Ring

Mohg’s attacks will be slow but powerful. Those bulky animations will help players move out of the way in time.

Furthermore, he will sometimes get stuck in the pillars or ceiling while performing his overhead slam. Hence, there will be a chance to do as much damage to him as possible before he recovers.

When Mohg is stuck, get close and use Mohg’s Shackle. Make sure to get a good combo in as he winds up again to strike back. Repeat this whole sequence twice.

Mohg will also trigger his Bloody Flame ability to surround himself. Refrain from attacking him while this ability is activated because doing so will only stagger you. Hence, just wait for the ability to be over and press R1 to deal with him effectively.

You should pay attention to the movement of his right hand to guess his attack patterns in time to dodge.

Except for his Rush ability, there are no double-handed physical attacks that players can expect Mohg to do. It can attack you with a probability of both Bloody Flame and Rush Bull ability. So, just be careful and keep a distance at this point.

Next thing that it can try is to use two blood flame sprays. Players can roll through them easily, so either roll left or right to avoid much damage from this move.

Be careful of the second Blood Flame spray, as it will directly roll towards you. Make sure that you do not roll forward and backward at this point.

There are two different kinds of Blood Flame Claw ability that it can try; the first one is quick, and the other is one is a bit delayed.

You can roll through the quick one easily, but make sure you do not get too deep into combos and get one or two hits only. With the delayed one, the boss will try to lure you by pausing the claw and then hit you when you get close to it. it can attack you with forehand and backhand both.

In the forehand attack, it will put the staff down and then starts readying the spell.

Next, it will attack in a forehand motion coming from the back and moving forward. You cannot roll through this one, as it will track you and then you can get hit.

The other is backhand in which it puts the hand forward and hit you once it rakes it back. You can easily roll through this attack.

That is all there is to know. There is no second phase to the fight and hence, players can keep their focus on him from the start to the end without having to break away.