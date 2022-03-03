Elden Ring Godfrey Boss Guide

In Elden Ring, you must face many bosses to progress through certain areas. One such boss fight takes place against Godfrey, the First Elden Lord. This guide will help you fight against Godfrey in Elden Ring and teach you some tips and tricks on how to defeat him on your first try.

Where to Find Godfrey in Elden Ring

The game does not take it easy on the players when you are facing a boss, especially when you are against a Legend Boss. Your fight against Godfrey, First Elden Lord, takes place later on in the game. You need to defeat him to advance to the Legacy Dungeon.

The Godfrey boss fight will take place in Leyndell, Royall Capital. Before you take him on, you need to be equal to or above Level 80 if you want an easy time with this fight.

How to Defeat Godfrey Boss in Elden Ring

The fight against Godfrey is a two-part boss fight, where the first part of the boss fight will be quite easier than the second. We will be covering both parts of the fight and tell you about the rewards you get from this boss fight as well.

First Phase

Godfrey will spawn in a ghost-like figure with a huge axe that can reach long distances. However, there is an easy trick to use against Godfrey and defeat him easily.

Spirit Summons and Ashes of War are crucial for this boss fight, along with the Flask of Cerulean Tears.

Spirit Summons will spawn NPC creatures that will aid you in the fight. The spirits will intercept with Godfrey and take his focus away from you. Use this opportunity to attack Godfrey as much as you can.

On the other hand, with the help of Ashes of War, you can easily deal damage to Godfrey from a distance and keep spamming it until he is dead.

The Flask of Cerulean Tears will help you regain Focus Points (FP) during the fight to keep using special abilities.

The attacks performed by Godfrey can be seen from a mile away as he winds his attacks to deal more damage. You can easily dodge his attacks or block them with the help of a shield. However, his attacks will take away a lot of your HP if you get hit by them.

Attacking him from a distance is the key strategy while looking out for his charge attacks and axe throw.

Second Phase

When half of his health bar has been depleted, he will transform to his original form with no axe. He will be more aggressive towards you now and will keep charging towards you.

However, the only attack that you need to be careful of is when he forms a lave on the ground and makes it explode in a large circle. The execution of this attack will take him longer than his usual attacks, but the area it covers and the damage dealt will this attack will be huge.

Use that time to get out of the area of attack and wait for it to complete. Then, Godfrey will leave an opening for you to attack. Use the opening to deal as much damage as you can.

After Godfrey has been defeated, you will get 80,000 Runes and a Talisman Pouch as well.