Elden Ring Godskin Duo Boss Guide

From Software is famous for its unforgiving boss fights, and Elden Ring is no exception to this rule. This guide will help you beat the Godskin Duo boss in Elden Ring by highlighting boss movesets and key strategies you can use.

Elden Ring Godskin Duo Boss

Players will have fought different Godskin bosses up till this point, but this is the first time you will be facing two of them at once, unless you have been doing all the optional dungeons.

Godskin Duo boss fight is a main boss fight in Crumbling Farum Azula. This is not an optional fight like most of the Godskin bosses, and players will have to suffer through this fight.

Godskin Duo will have you facing both Godskin Apostle, the one with the Godskin Peeler and Godskin Noble, the bigger one.

Both the enemies have a combined health bar as well as individual health bars. As you damage both of them, you damage the overall boss health bar as well as their individual health bar.

It’s even possible to kill one of them during the fight, but if the Boss health bar isn’t depleted, they will simply respawn. The fight is similar to the Living Failures from Bloodborne.

Godskin Duo Attacks

Both the enemies have their own movesets, but we will only mention those attacks that stand out or are common to both of them. However, we still recommend facing them one on one around the world just so you have an idea of their capabilities.

You can find Godskin Apostle alone in Windmill Village in Altus Plateau, and Godskin Noble alone in Volcano manor, in the temple of Eiglay.

For the Godskin Apostle, he has a high range from his weapon. The most damaging attack he has is where he spins his peeler and just walks towards you.

We recommend completely dodging this attack, as it will eat through your health as well as stamina if you try to block it. He is fairly slow during the attack, but will track you so don’t try to go behind him and get greedy.

For Godskin Noble, will help expand and start rolling around the boss room. This attack has too much tracking if you dodge early, and is fast enough top punish late dodges.

Whenever you see the flabby boss getting on his side, start running, or take cover behind one of the pillars to break the line of attack. The attack will knock you down, and Godskin Apostle will capitalize on this opportunity, so avoiding these attacks is crucial.

Another annoying feature both these bosses have is that if you are within a specific range, they will attack you immediately if you try to heal.

Never heal when close to them as they will interrupt your heal, even though this is not confirmed, we never managed to get in a heal as they always interrupted our heals even when we tried healing at the end of their combos.

Speaking of combos, there is no specific tell when they will end their combos, so be on your guard unless you are absolutely sure that they have stopped attacking.

Lastly, both the bosses will use Black Flame, so do wear garments with high fire resistance along with high physical resistance.

Godskin Duo Boss Tips

Since both bosses do have individual health bars, we recommend damaging both of them equally. This seems like a bad idea, but since they will respawn, if you manage to get both of them to be dead at the same time, you get a good breathing room to drink all the flasks you want, use items, cast any protective spells and prepare in general.

Don’t ignore your Spirits. Spirits will distract one of the two bosses, allowing you to focus on one of them at a time making the fight much easier than it should be.

Mimic Tear Spirit works best here and will be the most helpful, but any spirit can also do the job as long as it is tanky and can distract for a long time.

Both the bosses are weak to Bleed and Frost damage, so use them. In this case, Hoarfrost Stomp Ash of War does wonders as it can hit both the bosses and can be even used from behind the pillars.

There are six pillars in the arena. These can help you block many of the attacks these bosses use.

Keep in mind that these pillars will break down after an attack or so, but they make platforms which you can jump on and use to your advantage. These can allow you to avoid many of the low aiming attacks and use plunge attacks which will help stagger Godskin Apostle.

For defeating the Godskin Duo, you will be rewarded with Smithing-Stone Miners Bell Bearing 4 and Black Flame Tornado Ash of War.