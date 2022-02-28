Fia is an NPC in Elden Ring. She can be found in the Roundtable Hold. Talking to her will reveal that in exchange for a hug she will bestow a blessing on you. This doesn’t seem like a bad deal but it has an unadvertised side effect. This guide is here to help players who want to get rid of Fia’s hug debuff in Elden Ring.

What is Fia’s Hug Debuff/Baldachin’s Blessing

Fia’s hug debuff appears as a red arrow pointing downwards right along your character bars on the top left corner of the screen.

What it implies, is that you have 5% reduced health now. This is more annoying than it is an actual game changer, which can’t be said about Baldachin’s Blessing.

Baldachin’s Blessing is an excellent item you receive from embracing Fia. When activated it increases your Poise.

Poise determines the degree to which you can resist collapsing under enemy attacks. This means resisting staggers and knockdowns by heavy attackers like bosses or very fast attacks.

This is very useful, especially for big boss fights. So we actually recommend that you get the blessing every time there is a big upcoming fight, plus it nets you new dialogues and lore about the world. The debuff of -5% health is a small loss for the poise gained.

How to Remove Fia’s Hug Debuff in Elden Ring?

Removing Fia’s Hug debuff is pretty simple. All you need to do is use the blessing she provides you, Baldachin’s Blessing, when she embraces you in a hug.

This will increase your poise for a short while. When the effect of the blessing ends, so will the debuff applied to you.