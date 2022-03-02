Elden Ring Magma Wyrm Makar Boss Guide

In this Elden Ring guide, we’ll be looking into the Magma Wyrm Makar Boss’s location, and tips and tricks to fight him off. So without further ado, let us begin!

Where to Find Magma Wyrm Makar

Magma Wyrm Makar is a Dragon-like creature in Elden Ring that players can tackle if they are interested in defeating optional bosses.

You’ll encounter this boss in Ruin-Strewn Precipice in Liurnia of the Lakes.

This boss is described as the Aggressive Fire Wyrm that guards the entrance to Altus Plains from anyone who tries entering it.

Magma Wyrm Makar Boss appears as a retired dragon who can no longer fly and has a very slow movement.

How to Defeat Magma Wyrm Makar in Elden Ring



As soon you enter the arena, you’ll see giant Magma Wyrm Makar approaching you with a massive sword in its claws.

The boss will take no time and advance attacks towards you, such as throwing fire from its mouth.

Lucky for you, the fight with Magma Wyrm Makar will mainly take place in the indoor ruins, which allows you to hide behind broken structures and use them as shields.

Apart from this, this boss’s major attack throws lava and covers the field. The attack itself is harmful if you come into contact with it. However, this attack is straightforward to avoid as you only have to avoid stepping on the lava.

There are a couple of ways to fight off this boss. The first way involves summoning spirits to help you get rid of Magma Wyrm Makar.

Having extra help while this boss relentlessly throws lava at you can do wonders. We recommend you summon Great Horned Tragoth, a pretty badass NPC without a doubt.

While the spirit takes charge from the front, you can attack the boss from the back, creating a strategy to get the dragon confused and eventually dealing max damage.

While you have extra help, you can also use ranged sorceries like Glintstone Pebble (or better equivalents) to shoot from far.

In this scenario, not being in close contact with the boss’s attacks and aiming projectile at him to take him down is a sweet deal.

Just go back and forth with your attacks and use the structures as shields. Aiming projectiles from far and then coming closer while being safe to give more damage to the boss can eventually kill it.

Once you’ve killed the Magma Wyrm Makar Boss successfully, you’ll receive 18,000 Runes, Dragon Heart, and Magma Wyrm’s Scalesword.