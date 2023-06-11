Diablo 4 Barbarian: Best Legendary Aspects

The Barbarian is one of the most versatile and furious Classes in Diablo 4. With the ability to sling around four different weapons at a time in combat, the Barbarian Class hence allows for high flexibility in making builds. Among many other things that are part of an elite build, one important factor to consider in them is Legendary Aspects.

You can think of Legendary Aspects as enchantments or buffs that you can apply to your gear to customize according to your playstyle. There is a whole plethora of different Legendary Aspects in Diablo 4, each offering a different type of bonus to your character.

While the Legendary Aspects are hard to acquire, they are equally as important and effective in all of the different types of builds or classes in Diablo 4.

This is true for the Barbarian Class as well. If you need a list of all of the general and class-specific Legendary Aspects that work best with the Barbarian, then you don’t need to look any further.

Best general Aspects for a Barbarian

There are two types of Legendary Aspects in Diablo 4. The first of these is the generic Legendary Aspects, which can be used by any class in the game. Then there’s the class-specific Legendary Aspects, which can only be used by certain classes or builds.

However, note that while you can use the Legendary Aspects you looted as many times as you want, the extracted ones can only be used once, so make your choice wisely.

Aspect of Disobedience

The Aspect of Disobedience utilizes the Barbarian’s offensive prowess to increase the overall defensive stats, be it for a short duration.

Your armor stats receive a 0.25 percent boost every time you deal damage to an enemy. This damage can be of any kind, any skill, any weapon, and to any type of enemy.

Take note that your boosted armor stats are going to last 4 seconds, meaning that you have 4 seconds to attack another enemy to stack more defense.

Moreover, this effect can stack up to a total of 25%. This means that you can stay up to that number if you constantly deal damage.

This should be pretty easy since the Barbarian can wield four weapons at once. You can switch from your two-handed weapons to one-handed dual-wield weapons to increase your attack speed and remain topped up on defense.

You can obtain the Aspect of Disobedience by clearing the Halls of the Damned Dungeon located in the Kehjistan region.

Aspect of the Protector

As its name suggests, the Aspect of the Protector is a defensive aspect (one of the best) in Diablo 4. Instead of increasing your armor stats though, you get to absorb more damage from enemies for 10 seconds.

To trigger this aspect, you need to damage an elite enemy in the game. Hence, make sure to single them out in a fight as soon as possible.

While the previous Aspect was useful in general battles throughout the game, the Aspect of the Protector takes a greater role in protecting you from more dangerous enemies.

To obtain the Aspect of the Protector in Diablo 4, you must clear the Lost Archives Dungeon located in the Fractured Peaks region.

Aspect of Unrelenting Fury

The Aspect of Unrelenting Fury concerns your skills. Every time you finish off an enemy with a core skill, the Aspect of Unrelenting Fury refunds 10% of that particular skill’s cost.

However, this effect only takes place once per skill cast. If you assign the best skills to the best four weapons the Barbarian can carry, then this Aspect can work wonders.

You can obtain the Aspect of Unrelenting Fury by clearing the Hallowed Ossuary Dungeon located in the Fractured Peaks region.

Rapid Aspect

The Rapid Aspect is one of the basic Offensive types of Aspects for the Barbarian Class. This Aspect increases the Attack Speed of Basic Skills by 23%.

The Barbarian can use this Aspect most efficiently since it has the ability to dash around four different weapons at once. Moreover, with the help of the Arsenal System, characters in this class can also assign certain weapons to the Barbarian Skills.

With the four skills on each weapon, you can gain the advantage of the added 23% Basic Skill Attack Speed increase most with this class.

To obtain the Rapid Aspect in Diablo 4, you must complete the Buried Halls Dungeon located in the Dry Steppes

Best Whirlwind Barbarian Aspects in Diablo 4

The Whirlwind build is one of the most common Barbarian builds players of Diablo 4 use, so there are likely many players wanting to know its best legendary aspects.

This build utilizes Shout and Berserk to generate never-ending Fury for your character. It revolves purely around offensive capability.

Hence, along with the corresponding skills and gear, it is equally important to choose some Legendary Aspects that work best with this sort of Barbarian build.

Accelerating Aspect

The Accelerating Aspect takes effect on your Attack Speed, increasing it by 15 to 25% for 5 seconds every time you land a Critical Strike with a Core Skill.

Since you have a lot of devastating skills to use with four of your weapons as a Barbarian, the extra Attack Speed generated is basically for free.

To obtain the Accelerating Aspect, you have to extract it from a looted Legendary item that has it imbued already.

Aspect of the Dire Whirlwind

The Aspect of the Dire Whirlwind works best when imbued on the Barbarian’s two-handed weapon, which allows for a 100% bonus effect.

This particular Legendary Aspect allows for an increase in Whirlwind’s Critical Strike Chance by 5%. This effect lasts for every second it is channeled, up to a total of 20%.

An increased chance of landing a critical hit is very important for a Barbarian in order for it to inflict the most amount of damage possible.

To obtain the Aspect of the Dire Whirlwind, you must clear the Garan Hold Dungeon located in the Fractured Peaks Region.

Aspect of Echoing Fury

The Aspect of Echoing Fury, as you might have guessed from the name, is one of the Aspects that is concerned with generating Fury, which is the whole point of the build.

This Aspect allows you to gain an extra 2 Fury for two seconds while active. Take note that this effect only takes place when you make a kill with Shout.

To obtain the Aspect of Echoing Fury, you must clear the Sirocco Caverns Dungeon located in the Kehjistan region.

Aspect of Limitless Rage

The Aspect of Limitless Rage is another one of the offensive Aspects concerned with Fury for the build.

This Aspect grants your next Core Skill xx% increase in damage up to xx%. However, the increase in damage is linked to each point of Fury that you generate while at Max Fury.

Using this Aspect is a great way to amplify your overall damage. Since the build is concerned with generating Fury, you have the added advantage of dealing the damage of Core Skills at max potential.

To obtain the Aspect of Limitless Rage, you must extract it from a looted Legendary item that has it imbued already.

Relentless Berserker’s Aspect

While the previous Aspect was concerned with increasing the damage potency of your core skill, the Relentless Berserker’s Aspect uses your core skill’s damage to extend the duration of Berserking by 1 second.

However, there is a total of 22% chance for this effect to take place. The good thing about it is that you can make the duration last for 2 seconds if you manage to land a critical strike with the core skill.

To obtain the Relentless Berserker’s Aspect, you must clear the Hakan’s Refuge Dungeon located in the Kehjistan Region.

Aspect of Berserk Ripping

You can notice that all of the Aspects in this link together to produce an overall effect. Adding on to the previous Aspect, the Aspect of Berserk Ripping concerns your Berserking state.

While Berserking, this Aspect allows you to inflict 20% of the damage dealt in the state as a Bleed effect that lasts for 5 seconds.

While the Berserking state is powerful enough, with the help of this Aspect, you can deal passive damage over time, adding to the overall damage potential.

To obtain the Aspect of Berserk Ripping, you must clear the Mournfield Dungeon located in the Dry Steppes region.

Death Wish Aspect

The Death Wish Aspect is another Aspect that concerns the Berserking state, This particular Aspect allows you to generate 180 Thorns while Berserking.

To obtain the Death Wish Aspect in Diablo 4, you must clear the Penitent Cairns Dungeon located in the Scolsgen region.

Bold Chieftain’s Aspect

The Bold Chieftain’s Aspect concerns the Barbarian’s Shout Skill. Every time you use a Shout skill, there is a time duration that limits its next use.

The Bold Chieftain’s Aspect helps reduce that time span by over 2 to 12 seconds depending on the number of enemies nearby.

To obtain the Bold Chieftain’s Aspect, you must extract it from a Legendary item that has it imbued already.

Best Bleed/Rend Barbarian Aspects in Diablo 4

As the name implies, the Bleed Barbarian build is one that revolves purely around bleed damage, including the skills associated with bleed.

This helps in stacking damage over time, obliterating swarms of enemies within seconds while also giving a lot of damage to bosses and Elites.

This hence makes it another pure offense-based Barbarian build. However, even with all the skills and gear associated with this build, it is insignificant without the perfect Legendary Aspects to go along with it.

Aspect of Anemia

The Aspect of Anemia, as you can guess from its name, concerns enemies that are inflicted with the Bleed status.

You get a 20 percent chance to stun an enemy for 2 whole seconds. However, this is only going to happen if the enemy is bleeding.

Therefore, while this build already specializes in inflicting the bleed status upon enemies, most of them would already have this infliction, which means that there is a higher chance of stunning enemies with this Aspect.

To obtain the Aspect of Anemia, you must

Aspect of Encroaching Wrath

The Aspect of Encroaching Wrath is an offensive type aspect that increases your overall damage potential.

This is directly concerned with Fury, so after spending every X Fury point, the overall damage of your next attack with Weapon Mastery Skills is increased by X%.

To obtain the Aspect of Encroaching Wrath, you must extract it from a Legendary item that has it imbued already.

Aspect of the Umbral

The Aspect of the Umbral is worn on a Ring and it helps in restoring your Primary Resource. This effect takes place every time you use Crowd Control on an enemy.

To obtain the Aspect of the Umbral, you must clear the Champions Demise Dungeon, located in the Dry Steppes region.

Edgemaster’s Aspect

While the previous Aspect was concerned with generating Primary Resources, Edgemaster’s Aspect allows you to use those Resources to increase the overall damage dealt by your Skills. The damage is increased by 10 to 20% on the base level, but it is max when your Primary Resource is full.

To obtain the Edgemaster’s Aspect in Diablo 4, you must clear the Oldstones Dungeon in Scolsgen.

Iron Blood Aspect

The Iron Blood Aspect utilizes the Bleed effect produced by this build to increase your overall defensive capabilities.

It increases your damage reduction for a particular percentage depending on the percent of enemies inflicted by Bleed there are around you.

With all the Legendary Aspects that focus on increasing your overall offensive prowess, it helps to have one that focuses on increasing your defense.

To obtain the Iron Blood Aspect in Diablo 4, you must clear the Forgotten Ruins Dungeon located in the Kehjistan region.

Skullbreaker’s Aspect

The Skullbreaker’s Aspect pairs well with the Aspect of Anemia by utilizing the stun effects produced by it to deal additional damage to enemies.

Enemies that are bleeding and stunned take a percentage of their bleeding damage as physical damage.

To obtain the Skullbreaker’s Aspect, you must extract it from a Legendary item that has it imbued already.

Slaking Aspect

The Slaking Aspect utilizes the Bleeding effects produced by this build to generate Fury.

It allows you to gain 20 Fury each time Rend deals direct damage to an enemy inflicted with Bleed. However, this is a Lucky Hit effect with a 30% chance.

To obtain the Slaking Aspect in Diablo 4, you must clear the Maulwood Dungeon located in the Fractured Peaks region.

Weapon Master’s Aspect

Last, but not the least, the Weapon Master’s Aspect is an amazing aspect that provides two separate effects.

It, firstly, gives an additional charge to your weapon mastery skills. Secondly, using any of your weapon mastery skill gives you a Lucky Hit chance as well as a stun chance.

To obtain the Weapon Master’s Aspect, you must extract it from another Legendary item that has it imbued already.