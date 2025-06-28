How To Beat Romina, Saint of The Bud In Elden Ring

Romina, Saint of the Bud, is a mandatory boss in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC of Elden Ring. Once her church was burned down by Messmer during his crusade, Romina weaved Scarlet Rot into her being, becoming a manifestation of anger and vengeance.

In this guide, we will tell you how to locate Romina, Saint of the Bud, and how you can easily take her down by following our detailed guide. We also have an amazing build to carry you through the fight.

Romina, Saint of the Bud Location

Romina, Saint of the Bud, can be found at the end of the Ancient Ruins of Rauh inside the Church of the Bud. This area is in the western region of the Ruins of Rauh and must be accessed to burn the Sealing Tree.

Start from the Specimen Storehouse First Floor site of grace in the Shadow Keep. Go left and enter the first room to the left. Use the elevator in the adjacent room to reach the Shadow Keep’s Infirmary.

Go through the infirmary to reach the West Rampart site of grace. Enter the bridge through a small gate to the right and use the lift at the end of the bridge to reach the Ancient Ruins of Rauh.

Go through the Ancient Ruins of Rauh with the help of our extensive guide to reach the Church of the Bud at its end. You must go through the tunnels infested with Scarlet Rot and Kindred of Rot enemies to reach this area.

FYI If you are following Hornsent’s quest, he will invade you right before Romina’s boss door.

Romina, Saint of the Bud Stats and Weaknesses

Romina, Saint of the Bud, has 35,798 HP in Elden Ring. She has 124 Defense and 80 Stance. You can parry her attacks and break her stance to land critical hits.

Romina is strong against Slash attacks and Immune to Poison, Scarlet Rot, Sleep, and Madness. She is weak against Fire and Frost attacks.

Romina induces Scarlet Rot with both her melee and magic attacks. Keep a lot of Preserving Boluses ready to survive this fight.

Best Build for Romina, Saint of the Bud

As Romina is almost an endgame boss in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, we recommend having at least 12-15 Scadutree Blessings with a character level of 180 or higher. As she is weak against both Fire and Ice, you can use Blasphemous Blade or Backhand Blade with Keen Affinity.

Blasphemous Blade has a skill that inflicts fire damage upon enemies. As a greatsword, it is also suitable for larger enemies to land a successful jump slam attack. On the other hand, Backhand Blade allows you to apply both Fire and Frost greases.

Use Rotten Winged Sword Insignia, Millicent’s Prosthesis, Claw Talisman, and Two-Handed Sword talisman (exchange with Shard of Alexander for Backhand Blade). This will allow you to deal massive damage with successive hits.

Mix Opaline Hardtear with Stonebarb Cracked Tear in the Flask of Wondrous Physick. This will increase your defense immensely and allow you to break Romina’s stance really fast.

Use a fully upgraded Erdtree Seal to cast the following incantations.

If you are not satisfied with this build, you can always try a sorcery build with the Academy Glintstone Staff and Glintstone Sorceries. Visit Renalla at the Academy of Raya Lucaria and change your stats by using a Larval Tear.

Phase 1 – A Malformed Saint

Romina, Saint of the Bud, has a strange body with a centipede head at one end and a scorpion stinger at the other, with Romina’s body torso attached in the middle.

This grotesque creature grants her unique attacks to pummel the players. She usually starts the fight with a triple centipede bite. She swings her centipede head three times from left to right.

This attack can be avoided by dodging backwards. You get a good chance to land some hits after the third strike.

Romina also swings her scorpion stinger at close range. This attack deals massive physical damage and knocks the players back. It can be avoided by dodging into Romina.

Romina, Saint of Bud, uses her poleblade of the bud to do a double swing attack. First downward and second upward. This attack causes Scarlet Rot to build up if it connects. Make sure to dodge at the right time twice to avoid this attack.

One of the more difficult attacks to dodge is when Romina flies into the air and comes crashing down with her stinger. Just before the attack, the stinger shines for a moment. This is your cue to either dodge left or right.

Romina also swings her poleblade into circular motion twice at close range. You can avoid this attack by dodging backwards twice. This attack presents you with the highest opportunity to attack.

Once Romina is down to 65% of her health, she uses a special attack where she moves back and does a massive sweep with her poleblade across the arena. This attack is followed by another sweep attack where Romina comes spinning towards you, leaving a trail of scarlet butterflies.

These butterflies explode and cause both Physical and Scarlet Rot damage. Make sure to dodge at the time of impact and then run as far away from the Butterflies as possible.

Phase 2 – A Butterfly Saint

The previous attack marks the start of the second phase. During this phase, Romina, Saint of the bud, does a grab attack with her pole and uses her stinger to hit the players. It causes massive Scarlet Rot buildup.

Wait for Romina to twirl her poleblade and dive at you. This will be your cue to roll sideways or backwards.

Romia points her poleblade towards the sky, and it shines red. This is a sign of a double 360-degree attack. During this attack, Romina circles twice with her poleblade and body, both hitting the players.

This attack has a long wind-up time and gives you a chance to deal as much damage as possible. A lot of Romina’s attacks in the second phase leave behind a trail of scarlet butterflies.

These butterflies explode and inflict Scarlet Rot. There is no blocking or dodging them. Just keep your distance and wait for the area to clear before you jump back into action.

The final and most irritating attack is when Romina jumps and curls into a ball. She then tracks the player while rolling and ends the attack with a slam, followed by a poleblade swing.

This attack is extremely difficult to dodge or block. You will be either hit or have your stance broken. The best way is to keep as far away from Romina’s rolling ball as possible. Once she is done, go to town on her.

These are all the attacks Romina, Saint of the Bud, has. While some are more dangerous than others, you can avoid most of them by following our guide. Keep on chipping away at her health, and she will be gone before you know it.

Romina, Saint of the Bud Drops and Rewards

Romina, Saint of the Bud, drops 380,000 Runes and the Remembrance of the Saint of the Bud. You can exchange her remembrance with Enia at the Roundtable Hold to either get Poleblade of the Bud (weapon) or Rotten Butterflies (incantation).

You will also get a chance to reach and burn the Sealing Tree that Romina was protecting with her life. However, to burn the tree, you must defeat Messmer, the Impaler, to obtain his kindling.