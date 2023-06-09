How To Go Berserk With Barbarian In Diablo 4

There is nothing more accepting of the adrenaline filled nature of the Barbarian class than using the Berserk mechanic in Diablo 4. It is the channeling of raw anger and rage to deliver a fury of attacks to your enemy and comprehensively beating them.

So, if you are in a pinch and need that extra bit of push in your attack damage and speed, or if you simply want to have fun dominating your opponent in a raging frenzy, then here is how you can go Berserk in Diablo 4.

How to activate Berserk mode in Diablo 4

The Berserk mode is a status effect in Diablo 4 which is exclusive to the Barbarian class, so if you happen to be any other class other than Barbarian be it Rogue, Druid, or Sorcerer you will unfortunately be unable to enter the Berserk mode.

So, how to enter the Berserk mode in Diablo 4? You need to equip skills that allow you to go Berserk. You cannot just swing away with any random skill while hoping for your Barbarian to enter his enraged phase.

You’ll need to check the descriptions of different skills before unlocking them to see whether they have anything to do with Berserk or not. You can do so by scrolling over each of the skills in the Skill Tree. Try only pursuing the skill paths in the Skill Tree that will contribute to Berserk.

Interestingly, however, skills can later be changed in certain ways by specific upgrades that give them Berserk ability.

One example to understand is the Brawling skill, War Cry. You can upgrade it simply to get a damage boost changing it to the Mighty War Cry.

But instead, if you enhance it, it changes to Enhanced Way Cry which adds the Berserk capability to the skill. For added damage boosts you can then upgrade them further to do so.

Once you have skills with the Berserk effect already equipped, all you need to do is to access them from the skill menu. Press S and choose the skill that you want to enter in the Berserk mode.

Take note that you should always have skills for your Barbarian that increase his Berserk time or capabilities. That is going to let you enter Berserk mode quicker and last longer.

It also gives you an opportunity to cut down your cooldown times for an insane skill rotation, so that you can Berserk again and again during a single fight.

Since the typical time of your Berserk will be just one or two seconds, you’ll need to look toward skills to help you increase your time. You’ll also need to improve and enhance your skills to increase the Berserk time.

These are the skills to have if your wish to go Berserk in Diablo 4:

Enhanced War Cry

Battle Fervor

Combat Lunging Strike

Violent Upheaval

Warrior’s Death Blow

Wrath of the Berserker

Fighter’s Steel Grasp

What happens when you go Berserk in Diablo 4?

After you select a skill with the Berserk effect and use it, you’ll enter the Barbarian class’s Berserk mode. This adrenaline-filled rage mode will instantly bump up both your Base and Weapon damage and skills by 25%.

Your mobility around the battlefield will also considerably increase thanks to the 30% movement speed boost you get from going Berserk in Diablo 4.

Now it is important to know that being in Berserk mode doesn’t make you invincible, and while you hardly feel Bleed status effects, you can still receive considerable damage if you are not careful. You should also know that your attack speed also remains the same.

Since Berserk itself doesn’t give any added damage resistance, feel free to pop something like the Aggressive Resistance as a passive ability to get some resistance.

Of course, being a Barbarian class, you wouldn’t be much interested in defense in the first place. Just swing away and let your attack do all the work. You will need to upgrade your skills for longer Berserk bursts.