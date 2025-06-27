How To Find And Beat Death Knight In Elden Ring

Death Knight is an optional boss in Elden Ring exclusive to the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. Personal guards of Goldwyn the Golden, these knights traveled the Shadow Lands to find the surrogate for their lord, to usher in the Age of Duskborn.

There are two Death Knights that can be found in two different catacombs in Elden Ring. We will help you find both and give you a single strategy to take them down easily.

Death Knight Boss Location in Elden Ring

Death Knight Boss is found in two different catacombs, Fog Rift Catacombs and Scorpion River Catacombs.

To reach Fog Rift Catacombs, start from the Castle Front site of grace in front of Castle Ensis. Go northwest until you see some Messmer Soldiers stationed on various scaffoldings.

Continue on the path until you notice some catacombs. Follow the catacombs to reach the Fog Rift Catacombs entrance. Go through the entire dungeon to face the Death Knight Boss.

Scorpion River Catacombs are in the Scadu Altus area and can be accessed by going northwest from the Highway Cross site of grace. This will take you to the Ancient Rauh Base site of grace. From the base, follow the path west to reach the Temple Town Ruins site of grace.

FYI This area is patrolled by two stone golems that can do massive damage to the players.

From the Temple Town Ruins, go north through the ravine, avoiding the Kindred of Rot enemies in your path. This will take you to the Ravine North site of grace. Drop down from the cliff and hug the wall to the left.

Avoid the scorpions and mosquitoes in this area and keep going left until you come across the entrance of Scorpion River Catacombs. Go through the dungeon to locate the second Death Knight Boss in Elden Ring.

Death Knight Boss Stats and Weaknesses

The Death Knight Boss in Elden Ring is weak to Holy and Pierce attacks. It is not strong against anything but immune to Hemorrhage, Sleep, and Madness.

This boss has an 80 stance, which can be broken to land a critical hit. You can also do a backstab and parry its attacks for more damage.

Best Stats for Death Knight Boss

As the death knight boss is weak to Holy damage, we recommend using a sorcery build that relies on Holy incantations. For melee builds, you can bring Malekith’s Black Blade or Backhand Blade with the Keen ability (to apply holy grease).

FYI Make sure that you are at least level 10 for Scadutree Blessings.

Use your Mimic Tear summon for this boss, as it can prove a great distraction in the fight. Use Boltdrake Talisman +3 to negate incoming Lightning damage.

For stronger jump attacks, use Claw Talisman in combination with Rotten Winged Sword Insignia to increase attack damage with each hit.

As this is a humanoid boss, use light armor so you can avoid attacks by rolling fast. Mix Opaline Hardtear in the Flask of Wondrous Physick to increase your defense drastically.

If you want to try different builds, go to the Academy of Raya Lucaria and use Larval Tears to undergo rebirth with the help of Rennala.

Best Strategy for the Death Knight in Elden Ring

The Death Knight boss in Elden Ring relies heavily on using Lightning Attacks. One of their attacks is Spinning Slash, where the boss accumulates lightning in their weapons and then charges forward twice before slamming the weapon into the ground.

You must dodge three times backwards to avoid this attack successfully. It gives you a lot of room to attack afterwards.

The second attack is a basic weapon swing where the Death Knight swings both its axes in different directions. Another variation of this attack involves a third delayed attack. In this variation, the first two swings are really fast and can be avoided by dodging in the opposite direction of the swing.

This attack is very confusing, and we recommend that you move back after the second swing. Jump forward and do a slam attack.

Death Knight also does a grab attack, which is characterized by a white light beneath them. They will charge at you, and if you get caught, the knight drags you in the air and drains your HP while refilling its own.

This attack is the easiest one to dodge due to its timing. Just roll sideways as soon as the knight comes near. You can even land a backstab after this attack.

The worst attack by the Death in Elden Ring is the Lightning Spear. The boss conjures a lightning bolt in its hand and throws it towards players. Six sigils appear behind the knight in the form of a circle, which also shoot lightning spears at the players.

The Death Knight does this attack twice and can be lethal if both connect. Use the pillars in the arena to avoid this attack, or use your mimic as bait for this one.

Death Knight also transforms into a lightning bolt and hits the player at lightning speed. You can avoid this attack by rolling sideways. Don’t attempt to block it as it will leave your stance broken.

The last attack is also the most difficult one to avoid. The Death Knight pulls both his axes behind them and starts charging with Lightning.

After a second or two, they swing their axes twice, sending waves of electric currents. If you are standing near the knight, make sure to jump forward with each swing.

Otherwise, just run as far away as possible to avoid the Lightning strike. Once you master all the attacks and patterns of the Death Knight in Elden Ring, this fight will be like a walk in the park.

Hit the boss whenever possible, keep your health full, utilize your mimic tear summon, and most of all, don’t panic. Death Knight will be down before you know it.

Death Knight Drops and Rewards

The Death Knight in Fog Rift Catacombs drops 110,000 Runes, in addition to the Death Knight’s Twin Axes and Crimson Amber Medallion+3.

While the Death Knight guarding the Scorpion River Catacombs in Elden Ring drops 130,000 Runes, the Death Knight’s Longhaft Axe, and Cerulean Amber Medallion +3.