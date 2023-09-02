All Halsin Endings In Baldur’s Gate 3

Halsin is a ferocious beast in Baldur’s Gate 3 that comes as a bang for no buck in your party but can also part away if not handled properly during different endings. He comes equipped with Wild-shaping abilities and is commonly known as a great spell caster.

With his diverse abilities, Halsin is a great companion as he can assist you largely during mid-combat. Halsin’s companion quest will determine his multiple endings in BG3.

BG3 Saving Halsin in Goblin Camp ending

As you advance further into the main quest of studying the brain-controlling tadpoles and the Illithid kind in Baldur’s Gate 3, you will come across Saving Halsin in Golbin Camp as a side quest. This quest will require you to engage and fight three brutal Goblin leaders you must kill.

You can find him in between the quest or conclusively at Druid Grove as a recruitable character. However, the quest is difficult and does not converge to one result. Treading cautiously in this quest is advised. If you take one misstep in saving the Druid, he can end up dead in a heartbeat. This will result in a Baldur’s Gate 3 Halsin Ending.

Successfully saving Halsin

Upon killing the goblin leaders successfully, you can recruit Halsin as a companion without any hurdles. Remember that he is not available instantly and takes a bit of time. We cannot speculate much as to what triggers the death of this ferocious beast, but you have to cover his back in the quest of BG3—aid and abet accordingly to save Halsin in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Halsin parts away ending

The requisite of this Halsin Ending is romancing Halsin before the final battle. This will only happen if you have the needed Approval rating. That can be achieved by understanding his Druidic beliefs, being kind to animals, and supporting Halsin.

This ending will occur after the battle where Halsin parts away with you, explaining the constraint to rebuild communities after the chaos and havoc caused by the Netherbrain and its disciples. This is a bittersweet ending among all Halsin Endings in Baldur’s Gate 3.

It’s not all black, as Halsin is still determined to reunite with you sooner rather than later. These are all Halsin endings in BG3; they may be fewer than other companions, but they are still worth completing.