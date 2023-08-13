Baldur’s Gate 3 Soft-Step Trial Walkthrough

Baldur’s Gate 3, set in the world of Dungeons and Dragons, offers multiple challenges to the players. These challenges test a player’s skill. One such set of challenging puzzles players need to solve is in the Gauntlet of Shar. To test one’s devotion to Lady Shar, these Trials of Shar in BG3 are necessary for Shadowheart’s storyline. The Soft-Step trial tests your stealth skills in BG3. Here is a complete walkthrough of the trial to help you earn an Umbral Shard.

How to start Soft-Step trial in BG3

The Soft-Step Trial is located at the Gauntlet of Shar. Progressing through the campaign is compulsory for the trial. To start the Gauntlet of Shar, you first need to reach the Shadow Cursed Lands by venturing into Underdark.

Find the Thorm Mausoleum and complete its puzzle to gain access to the Gauntlet of Shar. Soft-Step Trial is probably going to be the first you attempt here to get an Umbral Gem and proceed with the story.

How to complete Baldur’s Gate 3 Soft-Step Trial

You will only need one party member and since this one is a stealth trial, choose the one which is best for stealth. You can find a Thieves’ toolkit near the third door. Go to the sacrifice bowl and sacrifice your blood, this will take only 1HP and start the trial.

Once you start the Soft-Step trial in BG3, you will notice that there lies an entity named Shadow, lurking in the corridor. You must hide from it. If it sees you, you must start again. Cast a spell-like Pass without Trace or Blessings of the Trickster. This is to increase your stealth and make the trial a litter easier. Follow these steps to complete the trial.

Enter the maze from the last door on the left. Go straight to the path and then hug the door’s corner as the sentry passes by. This way it won’t spot you. Once the sentry has gone, go through the doorway and turn left. Press the button (as shown in the picture) at the end of the path. The wall in front of you will descend and a new path will open. Follow the path and you will reach the Wrought Iron Gate. Lockpick the gate and you will be rewarded with an Umbral Gem.

This will complete the Soft-Step trial in BG3, and you will return to the starting location.