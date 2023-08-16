Should You Free Dolly Pixie In Baldur’s Gate 3?

You will explore several lands in Baldur’s Gate 3. However, you must take certain precautions to enter most of them. Shadow Cursed Lands is one of these locations affected by a curse. As you head deeper into the area, this curse gradually decreases your health. You must acquire the Moon Lantern with a Pixie inside in Baldur’s Gate 3 to progress further into the area.

This Moon Lantern protects you from the curse affecting the Shadow Cursed Lands. However, acquiring it can be challenging as you must complete a quest. This is where you must make certain choices, each with its spice.

Dolly Pixie Location in BG3

Most of the Moon Lanterns you find in the Shadow Cursed Lands will be broken, but there is one working copy. This working Moon Lantern will be under the possession of Kar’niss and will have a Pixie named Dolly inside. However, as a prerequisite, you must reach Act 2 first in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Kar’niss is a boss with whom you will cross paths after accepting a quest from Jaheira at the Last Light Inn. To start the quest, head over to the Ruined Battlefields and cross the northeastern bridge. As you cross the bridge, you will encounter a gap between the area. Enter through the gap that leads you to a cliff on the right. Furthermore, you will find a bridge to cross in the western part of the area.

Talk to Harper Elifer at the entrance to trigger a cutscene where Jaheira presents you with a side quest. During this quest, you must defeat Kar’niss and his allies to get rewarded with the Moon Lantern in BG3. Once you have the Moon Lantern in your inventory, interact with the Pixie inside. Depending on your choice, she can rid your problem where you will not even need a Moonlantern.

What happens if you free the Pixie

Freeing the Pixie in Baldur’s Gate 3 is perhaps a better option, as she rewards you with blessings. You can then use these blessings to explore the dark depths of the Shadow Cursed Lands. This will help you venture into such areas without the need to carry the Moon Lantern each time you relocate. Therefore, as you get hold of the Moon Lantern, choose to release her and gain her blessings.

What happens if you keep the Moon Lantern

An alternative method to freeing the Pixie is where you can keep the Moon Lantern. Your characters will watch as Dolly the Pixie screams in rage. Despite you keeping the item and passing the Shadow Cursed Lands easily, this is not a favorable method in Baldur’s Gate 3.

This is because holding the lantern in your hand prevents you from using your default weapon. This becomes a problem when facing enemies. Therefore, it is best to choose the first option and release the Pixie to gain her blessings. This will allow you to maintain an edge on your character by wielding your weapons in whichever hand you prefer.