Infinite Warfare Zombies Attack of the Radioactive Thing Skulls Locations Guide will help you find all Easter egg skulls in the new map Attack of the Radioactive Thin in Absolution, the new DLC for Infinite Warfare. Collecting all these skulls will grant you access to the Skullhop game.

Infinite Warfare Zombies Attack of the Radioactive Thing Skulls Locations

Skull #1

To get you first skull, you will need to find and shoot 5 random skulls located around the map. Their locations have been given below. Once you shoot your fifth skull, you will hear a success tone that will inform you that you have successfully received the skull.

Behind Dumpster near Power Plant

Couch inside Window at Power Plant

Mason’s Sign near Tuff Nuff

Top of Rock in the Ocean

Under Bus on Bridge

Top right Balcony of Motel

Barrier in TV Station

Bathroom behind Snack Shack

Under-side of Shelf in back of Market

Back-left of building to right of Fishing Shop

These are the locations of some of the skulls located around the map; keep in mind that you only need to shoot any 5 of these skulls to obtain the skull.

Skull #2

Go to the Gas Station and pick up the yellow pump on the ground. Once you have picked it up, head to the Puddle of Toxic Waste near the Ice Cream shop and place the pump in the middle of the puddle. You must now wait for it to fill up completely. It will roughly take around 4 minutes to fill up after it is done pick it up again by activating it in the Puddle. Once it is done, you will hear the success tone and you will obtain your second skull.

Skull #3

Now head to the Motel Pool and place the pump in the water. Obtain the gas and then activate the Generator trap. You need to kill exactly 16 Zombies with the Generator trap. Once complete, you will hear the success tone and the third skull is all yours.

Skull #4

Head to the Ice Cream Shop and note the words written on the outside wall. Now go to the Playground and Drive-In Theatre Screen, 4 total letters will spawn at the Swings. Activating the letters at the Swings will change which letters appear the screen. Using this key, spell out your word found on the wall outside the ice cream shop. When you complete it, a success tone will sound and you will have your fourth skull.

Skull #5

Head to the RV Park and activate the ‘Don’t Blink’ piece of paper on a table. Re-obtain the pump from the pool and navigate to each of the 4 Willard Wyler Portraits around the map. Activate each Portrait and place the pump on the ground in front of the portrait.

Now, Melee the pump to release the Demons. You must continue to shoot the demons until the shield disappears. You must repeat this process for all four Portraits. Once you have completed this process for all 4 Portraits, you will hear the success tone indicating that you have obtained the fifth skull. Locations of 4 Portraits are:

Dumpster behind Gas Station

Office at Motel

Ice Cream Shop

Office in the Market

Skull #6

To get the final skull, you must obtain the M.A.D. See here how you can obtain and upgrade M.A.D. Once you have the M.A.D. equip the plunger to it, head to the Ice Cream Shop and shoot a charged shot at the Skullhop Machine. Once done, you will hear the success tone and the final skull will be all yours. All players must activate the Skullhop Machine at the same time to enter the machine and play the Skullhop Game. If you manage to fail the original Skullhop game, you must repeat this process.

Skullhop Game

In the Skullhop game, the Players must stand on the Platform matching the color on the sides of the Skulls. Entangle the Blocks floating in the air and shoot the Block at the Skulls until all the Skulls are gone. Once all 3 Stages are complete the players will be rewarded with all Perks in Infinite Warfare Zombies!

This is all we’ve in our Infinite Warfare Zombies Attack of the Radioactive Thing Skulls Locations Guide. If you have anything else to add to the guide, let us know in the comments section below!