Infinite Warfare Zombies Attack of the Radioactive Thing Guide – How to Turn On Power, Parts Locations

Infinite Warfare Zombies Attack of the Radioactive Thing Guide to help you learn everything you need to know about finding all the components required to turn on power on the map. Like earlier iterations of Zombies Mode in Call of Duty, Attack of the Radioactive Thing also allows you to find different components in order to turn on the power.

I highly suggest activating the power as soon as possible because it not only allows you to access all Perk-a-Cola Machine but is also required in order to complete the map’s elaborative Easter Egg.

For more help on Attack of the Radioactive Thing, check out our Easter Egg Guide and Pack-a-Punch Guide.

Infinite Warfare Zombies Attack of the Radioactive Thing Guide

In our Infinite Warfare Zombies Attack of the Radioactive Thing Guide, we’ve detailed everything you need to know about finding different components and turning on the power in the map.

Attack of the Radioactive Thing Guide to Turning on Power

Finding the Power Switch

Unlike earlier iteration of Zombies Mode in COD, the Power Switch isn’t located inside the Spawn Area but we’ll get to that a little later. First, you must head over to the Power Station where you’ll come across the Power Switch. However, you won’t be able to turn on power because you’ll need two missing items i.e. the lever and the power box.

Finding the Power Box

In order to find the Power Box, you need to head towards the Diner and head up the hill. After you get to the station above the hill, you should be able to find the Power Box on top of a wall.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Finding the Lever

Now that you have the Power Box in your inventory, it’s time to find its missing lever. In order to do so, you need to head over to the opposite side of the Spawn Area and head up the hill in the sandy area. While you’re in the area, you should easily be able to spot a half-buried zombie hand in the sand with the lever in its clutches.

With both the lever and the Power Box at your disposal, head to the Power Switch in the Power Station and attach both the items in order to turn on the power. This is basically all you need to do in order to activate power in Attack of the Radioactive as completing the process will power up the entire map.

This is all we’ve in our Attack of the Radioactive Thing Guide to Turning on Power. If you’ve anything else that you’d like to add, let us know in the comments section below!