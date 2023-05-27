Infinite Warfare Zombies Attack of the Radioactive Thing Pack-a-Punch Parts Locations Guide – How to Unlock, Teleport Orbs, Double Pack-a-Punch

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Zombies Attack of the Radioactive Thing Pack-a-Punch Parts Locations Guide to help you learn everything you need to know about finding all the Pack-a-Punch parts and locating the PaP machine in order to complete the Easter Egg and upgrade your weapons.

Like previous iterations of Zombies Mode in Call of Duty, there is a Pack-a-Punch Machine located in Attack of the Radioactive Thing. I highly suggest locating all the required parts and unlocking the Pack-a-Punch Machine not only because it helps you upgrade your weapons but is needed to complete the map’s elaborative Easter Egg.

For more help on Attack of the Radioactive Thing, check out our Easter Egg Guide and Activating Power Guide.

Infinite Warfare Zombies Attack of the Radioactive Thing Pack-a-Punch Parts Locations Guide

In our Infinite Warfare Zombies Attack of the Radioactive Thing Pack-a-Punch Parts Locations Guide, we’ve detailed everything you need to know about finding all the Pack-a-Punch parts in the map.

Infinite Warfare Zombies Attack of the Radioactive Thing Pack-a-Punch Parts

Speaking to Elvira to Acquire the Spell Book

The first thing that you need to do is to head over to the TV Studio to speak to Elvira. She’ll let you know about her lost Spell Book and will ask you to retrieve it. Once done, make sure that you’ve activated the power and head towards the Diner near the power plant. After you’re there, head over to the backside in order to come across the Skullhop Machine.

Right next to it, you should be able to see a safe in the wall. If you spoke to Elvira and activated the power, this safe should be open by the time you access it. Inside the safe, you should be able to find Elvira’s Spell Book. Retrieve the book and bring it back to Elvira.

Filling the Acid Vial

After completing the previous step, speak to Elvira again and she’ll ask another favor of you. She’ll basically provide you with a green Acid Vial and ask you to fill it with acid. In order to fill the Acid Vial with acid, make sure that you have the Meat Cleaver melee weapon at your disposal. Those of you who don’t know where to acquire the Meat Cleaver melee weapon, you can pick it up for free in the Marketplace Store.

Once inside the Marketplace Store, head to the backside of the counter and pull it off a shark – right next to Deadeye Dewdrops. Once the Acid Vial is completely filled up, head back to Elvira in the TV Studio and return her the filled vial.

Finding the Pack-a-Punch Teleport Orb

In Attack of the Radioactive Thing, a Teleporter Orb can spawn at two possible places. The first one is inside the Trailer Park on the opposite side of the Mule Munchies and the second one is on the backside of the building with Skullhop. After providing Elvira with the filled Acid Vial, she will get up and start chasing you around the map while killing zombies.

While she’s chasing you, direct her to the active Teleport Orb and let her open it. After she disappears, stand next to the Teleport Orb and head to the Pack-a-Punch Machine. One important thing to note here is that after using a Teleport Orb for the first time, you’ll need to head to the second possible location to head to the Pack-a-Punch Machine. Each time a Teleport Orb is used, it switches its position that is why it’s important that you know about both its possible locations.

This is all we’ve in our Infinite Warfare Zombies Attack of the Radioactive Thing Pack-a-Punch Parts Locations Guide. If you’ve anything else that you’d like to add, let us know in the comments section below!