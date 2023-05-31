Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Sage’s Will Locations

There are 20 Sage’s Wills in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom located in different spots of the Sky Islands. Sage’s Will in Zelda TotK is an important key item used to upgrade any of Sage’s abilities that are fighting alongside you. These Sage’s abilities are acquired as part of the main story of Zelda TotK as you recruit people like Sidon of Zora, Riju of Gerudo and more.

Each upgrade will cost you 4 Sage’s Wills. You must be wise and strategic about their use, as getting one of them requires much work. You must solve puzzles, find chests, and sometimes take on challenging bosses to obtain these Sage’s Wills.

Our guide will help you find all the Sage’s Will in Legends of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to find the Sage’s Will in Zelda Tear of the Kingdom

Before you start looking for Sage’s Wills, it is recommended to equip yourself with the following items.

5x Rocket Shields

5 shot Lynel Bows

Barbarian Armor Set

Some Batteries

Sage’s Will #1

This Sage’s Will is on a small island in Eldin Sky Archipelago. The coordinates for this spot are (1765, 2266, 0827). You can arrive here by paragliding from the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower. Head into the island and open the chest inside a small chamber to get the Sage’s Will in Zelda TotK.

Sage’s Will #2

This Sage’s Will is on an island in the South Eldin Sky Archipelago. The coordinates for this spot are (1781, 0972, 1226). You can quickly get here by paragliding from the Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower. You have to go into the chamber beneath the island top. Open the chest to get the Sage’s Will.

Sage’s Will #3

This Sage’s Will in Zelda TotK is in the Sokkala Sky Archipelago in the Akkala Sky Region. You have to get inside the ball-shaped structure. The coordinates for this location are (3810, 1580, 1144). You can get here by paragliding from the Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower.

You must get to the bottom of the ball structure to find the chest and get the Sage’s Will.

Sage’s Will #4

This Sage’s Will can be found in the Well Spring Island in the Akkala Sky Region. The coordinates for this location are (3378, 0624, 1290). You can get here by paragliding from the Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower or fast-travel to Igoshon Shrine.

You have to defeat the Flux Construct II Guardian, which will drop a chest that contains a Sage’s Will.

Sage’s Will #5

This Sage’s Will is located in the Lanayru Sky Archipelago on a sphere island. The coordinates for this location are (3016, -0286, 0894). You can quickly get here by paragliding from the Upland Zorana Skyview Tower, or you can fast travel to the Jirutagomac Shrine, which is situated inside Sphere Island.

Head to the lower half of the Sphere Island and open a chest that contains a Sage’s Will in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Sage’s Will #6

This Sage’s Will can be found on an island south of Lanayru Sky Archipelago. The coordinates for this location are (3005, -0258, 0894). You can get here by paragliding from the Upland Zorana Skyview Tower.

You must fight a Flux Construct II, which will drop a chest. Open the chest to obtain the Sage’s Will.

Sage’s Will #7

This Sage’s Will in Zelda TotK is in the North Necluda Sky Archipelago on a small circular island. The coordinates for this location are (1934, -1063, 0961). You can get here by paragliding from the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower or fast-traveling to the Josiu Shrine. Open the chest on this island to get the Sage’s Will.

Sage’s Will #8

This Sage’s Will is located on an Island above the Eventide Island in the southeast of Zelda Map in the Necluda Sea. The coordinates for this island are (4652, -3827, 1065). This island is too far from the coast. So, you have to build a Hoover Plane with many batteries to fly here.

Here, you will face a King Gleook Dragon in Tears of the Kingdom who has three heads. You have to shoot each eye on each dragon’s head three times. After you defeat them, it will drop a chest that contains a Sage’s Will.

Sage’s Will #9

This Sage’s Will is located in the South Necluda Sky Archipelago on a small circular island. The coordinates for this location are (2567, -3612, 0894). You can arrive here by fast traveling from the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower.

You must fight a Flux Construct III to get the chest and obtain the Sage’s Will.

Sage’s Will #10

This Sage’s Will in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is on Thunderhead Island in the Faron Sky Region. Storms surround these islands always, so you must be careful when arriving here. You can use the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower to get here or the Ukoojisi Shrine to fast travel here.

The Sage’s Will can be found in a chest located west of the islands on these coordinates (0967, -3307, 0846). Break the ceiling on the ground and enter the basement to get the chest.

Sage’s Will #11

The Sage’s Will is on Dragonhead Island on the East of Thunderhead Isles in the Faron Sky. You can use the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower to get here or the Ukoojisi Shrine to fast travel here.

You can see the chest spot at these coordinates (1309, -3210, 0459). Open the chest to get the Sage’s Will.

Sage’s Will #12

This Sage’s Will is located on the circular island of the Faron Sky Archipelago. The coordinates for this location are (-0360, -2586, 0894). You can arrive here by paragliding from the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower. You must fight a Flux Construct III to get the chest and obtain the Sage’s Will in Zelda TotK.

Sage’s Will #13

This Sage’s Will is in the South Hyrule Sky Archipelago on a small island with two pools. The coordinates for this location are (-0953, -1735, 1006). You can come here by paragliding from the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower or fast-travel to the Jinodok Shrine.

When you arrive here, you must drain the left smaller pool by opening its drain. Then you can get the chest on its bottom and obtain the Sage’s Will.

Sage’s Will #14

This Sage’s Will can be obtained from the East Gerudo Sky Archipelago on the small northern island. The coordinates for this spot are (-1959, -1812, 1140). You can arrive here by paragliding from the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower or fast-travel to the Rakashog Shrine.

At this island, head to the lower floor and find the mirror. Attach the mirror with a stick using Ultrahand ability. Attach two platforms and place the mirror stick on them.

Now, on the bottom floor, you can see a locked room with a yellow sensor above it. You have to reflect the sunlight to the yellow sensor in the daytime by positioning the mirror outside the island using Ultrahand.

When the sunlight shines on the sensor, the door will open. Inside the room is a chest containing the Sage’s Will in Tears of the Kingdom.

Sage’s Will #15

This Sage’s Will is on a small island far west of the East Gerudo Sky Archipelago. The coordinates for this location are (-4447, -2730, 1419). It is far from any shrine or Skyview tower, so you must build a Hoover Plane and fly to get here.

You will fight King Gleeok, the three-headed dragon. After defeating him, it will drop a chest and other items. Open the chest to get the Sage’s Will.

Sage’s Will #16

You can find this Sage’s Will in Zelda TotK on a small circular island on the West Hyrule Sky Archipelago. The coordinates for this spot are (-2290, -0411, 0894). You can arrive here by flying on a Hoover Plane. Fight the Flux Construct III, and it will drop a chest. Open the chest to get the Sage’s Will.

Sage’s Will #17

This Sage’s Will can be found on the floating death star in the North Gerudo Sky Archipelago. The coordinates for this location are (-3457, -0264, 1938). You can arrive here by paragliding from the Gerudo Highland Skyview Tower or by fast traveling to the Mayasiar Shrine.

There you need to solve a mirror puzzle. You must make the light shrine on a sensor outside a locked door. First, head to the pedestal straight from the locked room, rotate it left, and shine the light on the corner platform.

Now, rotate the pedestal on the left of the locked room to the corner mirror. Finally, rotate the pedestal on the right side of the locked room and shine its light on the sensor. The door will open. Open the chest inside the door to get the Sage’s Will.

Sage’s Will #18

This Sage’s Will in Zelda TotK is located on the North Tabantha Sky Archipelago on a small island north of Lightcast SIland. The coordinates for this location are (-3780, 1572, 1238). You can arrive here by paragliding from the Rospro Pass Skyview Tower. Arrive at the island and open the chest to get the Sage’s Will.

Sage’s Will #19

This Sage’s Will is on the South Hebra Sky Archipelago on two small linked islands in Zelda TotK. The coordinates for this location are (-3075, 2150, 0647). You can arrive here by paragliding from the Rospro Pass Skyview Tower. Arrive at the island and open the chest to get the Sage’s Will.

Sage’s Will #20

You will find this Sage’s Will on a circular island in the West Hebra Sky Archipelago. The coordinates for this location are (-4464, 2279, 1246). You can arrive here by paragliding from the Rospro Pass Skyview Tower.

You must fight and defeat the King Gleeok mini-boss to obtain the chest that has the Sage’s Will in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.