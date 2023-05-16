How To Unlock Upland Zorana Skyview Tower In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Not all Skyview Towers in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom require Link to brainstorm before he can activate them. A few usually teach Link about the usefulness of certain items. The Upland Zorana Skyview Tower in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is among those.

In order to gain access to the Upland Zorana tower console in Zelda TotK, Link needs to learn how to clear purple sludge in the game, as it will be an important part of the upcoming boss fight in Zora Domain.

How to find Upland Zorana Skyview Tower in Zelda TotK

The Upland Zorana Skyview Tower is in the Lanayru region, east of Hyrule Field. The exact location of The tower is to the West of Zora Domain and East of Trilby Valley. The tower’s coordinates on the map are 2857, 0582, 0379.

Lanayru region has a lot of rainfall and it becomes difficult to climb hills or mountains. We recommend finding Climbing Gear and brewing some Sticky Elixirs. Alternatively, you can find a falling rock from the sky and use the Recall ability on it to gain some altitude. This will allow you to reach the Upland Zorana Skyview Tower easily.

Upon reaching the tower, you will notice something strange with its door. A strange purple sludge covers it with Link having no chance to open it. There is a Zora commander nearby. Upon talking to him, a side quest “Mired in Muck” will be initiated.

How to complete Mired in Muck side quest

Near the entrance to the Upland Zorana Skyview Tower, you will come across a Zora who is stuck in sludge. His name is Bazz and he will request Link to wash that muck away with clean water.

Look around and you will find a few Splash Fruits (green-colored fruits shaped like a gourd). These fruits contain a lot of fresh water and can be used in various ways. You can either attach them to your arrows (ZR and D-pad up) or simply throw them at your target (R and D-pad up).

Target the Splash Fruit at the sludge around Bazz to free him. You can also drop the fruit on the ground and hit it with a weapon for the same effect.

Bazz will thank Link for saving him, and give Link his Zora Spear (6 attack power) as a reward. This will complete Mired in Muck side quest.

How to activate Upland Zorana Skyview Tower in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The door to the Upland Zorana Tower in Zelda TotK is blocked by the same purple sludge that is falling from the sky. Mired in Muck was a tutorial on how to clean sludge as you will be doing it a lot during Zora Domain’s main quest.

Clear the sludge on the door with the help of a splash fruit. Interact with the door to enter Upland Zorana Tower. Activate its console and ride the lift to scan the surrounding area.