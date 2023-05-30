How To Defeat King Gleeok In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Gleeoks are Three headed elemental dragons. They breathe not just fire but ice and lightning as well. In Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, King Gleeoks are different from normal Gleeoks. They are masters of all three elements; Flame, Frost, and Thunder. Each head is specialized in each element. They are more challenging to take down than normal Gleeoks in Zelda TotK.

Zelda TotK King Gleeok locations

They are found in the Sky and Depth regions of Hyrule. A total of 13 Gleeoks and 4 King Gleeoks can be found in Hyrule. Below are the Sky and Depths regions maps where you can find King Gleeoks in Tears of the Kingdom.

How to defeat King Gleeoks in Zelda TotK

Like any other Gleeok, the key to defeating King Gleeoks is to stop them from being airborne. Once they fly, their attacks become more deadly, and there is no way you can dodge their attacks. So, your best bet is to defeat it on the ground.

To reach the Gleeoks in the sky, you must go to the nearest Skyview Tower. You need to get on a Flying Zonai device to reach them from there. The problem with King Gleeoks in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is that they are already airborne.

You need to get higher than them to gain a height advantage. Drop down from your Zonai Device and blast arrows on its three faces. This will cause it to fall. Once it is down, you can follow a simple routine to defeat it.

Fuse a rocket into your shield to launch yourself into the air. Once in the air, shoot arrows with any attached material to deal more significant damage. Also, use a powerful bow to shoot fewer arrows and deal more damage.

When you launch yourself in the air using your shield, if you’re using a powerful bow, you will need two arrows per head to get the Gleeok to stay on the ground in Zelda TotK. Remember to attack its leaders to deal greater damage to it.

One more thing you can do is attack each element with an attachment opposite to its power. For example, attack a flame head with Ice Fruit attached to an arrow or use a chilly melee weapon. When attacking an ice head, use Fire Fruit attached to a hand or a fiery melee weapon.

When attacking the thunderhead, use a firm material such as Gibdo Bones on the arrow or strong melee weapons.

Rewards

After defeating King Gleeok in Zelda TotK, you can find a Sage’s Will. By gathering 4 of these Sage’s wills and taking them to the Goddess Statue, you can upgrade one of your Sage Companions. The drops from the Gleeok itself are; Five Gleeok Wings, a Gleeok Gut, and each of the three elemental horns: a Gleeok Flame Horn, a Gleeok Frost Horn, and a Gleeok Thunder Horn.