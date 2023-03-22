Where To Find The Shell Of A Man In Persona 3

Persona 3 is an exciting game with interesting characters, game missions, and side quests. There are many side quests besides the Persona 3 main storyline, including the Shell of a Man, that you must complete to get a reward.

During this side quest, Elizabeth asks you to retrieve the shell of a man. To know where you can find the Shell of a Man in Persona 3, follow this guide.

How to find Shell of a Man in Persona 3 Portable

Retrieving Shell of a Man is Elzabeth’s request that you can complete relatively quickly. It is request #13 in Persona 3; along with it, you can complete two more requests. It means you can choose three Elizabeth at a time.

In this side quest, Elizabeth assigns you different tasks to complete to receive certain rewards from her. This quest gets available on 10th June. To fulfill this request, you need to visit the Gekkoukan High School.

Here get to the Laboratory of the School. You’ll notice that there is an Anatomical Model placed. You need to retrieve this Anatomical Model. Once done, take it back to Elizabeth. This will reward you with a Land Badge and unlocks Request 27 in Persona 3 Portable.