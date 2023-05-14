How To Unlock Rospro Pass Skyview Tower In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Zelda has been known to keep things interesting by adding little elements to the game that unlocks countless possibilities of how you can complete a certain task. That is why there is no single answer to a specific problem. The sky is the limit and you can be as creative as you want.

A similar analogy can be followed while unlocking Rospro Pass Skyview Tower and this guide will cover a few of the possibilities of how you can unlock this tower in Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom.

Where to find Rospro Pass Skyview Tower in Tears of the Kingdom

It’s time to take a trip to the winter wonderland of the Kingdom of Zelda and make your way to the Hebra Mountains, more precisely to the North of Rito Village.

You need to make your way north of Rito Village in Tears of the Kingdom. This is located inside the Hebra Mountains. If you are following the main storyline, you will automatically reach here when doing the Tulin of Rito Village questline.

You can start at Rito Village and start your journey in the upwards or northern direction and you will come across the Rospro Pass Skyview Tower in just a little bit. The exact coordinates of the tower are -3686, 2342, 0233 but this location is fairly easy to reach.

How to solve Rospro Pass Skyview Tower

There are no prior conditions you will need to fulfill before you can unlock Rospro Pass Skyview Tower, so you can make the trip at any point in the game you want.

Keep in mind that this is a cold region. You will need to pack some winter clothes, fruits, and elixirs to increase your cold resistance and keep you warm.

Although there is no puzzle that needs to be solved in order to unlock the tower, you will still need to take a few extra steps. The tower is going to be surrounded by thorns that will not let you enter.

There are a few ways to enter the tower. The first and easiest way is to bring items into your arsenal that can help you set fire to these thorns.

This can either be a Fire Fruit that you can chuck on the thorns and they will burn. If you have some fire arrows handy, they can be used as well.

Once the thorns are on fire, they will generate an upward stream of hot air that you can ride to glide your way toward the entrance.

As we mentioned before, you can be as creative as possible. If you don’t like to play with fire then just find a high point, jump, and glide using your paraglider right above the thorny bushes.

From there just enter the tower, launch into the sky and this region will be unlocked for you as well.