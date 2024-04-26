Doom 3 BFG Lost Mission Storage Locker Codes Guide

Though players get brilliant weaponry and ammo in Doom 3 BFG Edition in the Lost Mission, most of these are locked in storage and need codes to open them. Much like the base game, you will need to know these codes to open the storage lockers and claim your prize. But if you weren’t careful and didn’t read every piece of lore you encountered, you won’t know them.
This is where this Doom 3 BFG Edition Lost Mission Storage Locker Codes guide comes in. It will help you locate and unlock the lockers and tell you what to expect inside.
Level 2
Locker #1
Code: 731
Item: Double Barrel Shotgun
Level: Enpro Sector 2
Locker Location: Coolant control room inside display case
Level 3
Locker #2
Locker ID: 054
Code: 631
Item: Ammunition
Level: Underground (Part 1)
Locker Location: In the first room of Transfer control
Level 4
Locker #3
Locker ID: 108
Locker Code: 847
Item: Ammunition
Level: Underground (Part 2)
Locker Location: In the second revenant room
Level 5
Locker #4
Locker ID: 104
Locker Code: 579
Item: Rocket and chain gun ammo
Level: Exis Labs Sector 1
Locker Location: In the security office at the beginning of the sector
Locker #5
Locker ID: 965
Locker Code: 428
Item: Chain gun ammo
Level: Exis Labs Sector 1
Locker Location: In the Teleporter security room.
Locker #6
Locker ID: 071
Locker Code: 532
Item: Supplies
Level: Exis Labs Sector 1
Locker Location: Locker in the bruiser room
Level 6
Locker #7
Locker ID: 805
Locker Code: 372
Item: Ammo and armor
Level: Exis Labs Sector 2
Locker Location: Exis central operations next to locker 806
Locker #8
Locker ID: 806
Locker Code: 372
Item: Computer parts
Level: Exis Labs Sector 2
Locker Location: Exis central operations next to locker 805