Doom 3 BFG Lost Mission Storage Locker Codes Guide

Though players get brilliant weaponry and ammo in Doom 3 BFG Edition in the Lost Mission, most of these are locked in storage and need codes to open them. Much like the base game, you will need to know these codes to open the storage lockers and claim your prize. But if you weren’t careful and didn’t read every piece of lore you encountered, you won’t know them.

This is where this Doom 3 BFG Edition Lost Mission Storage Locker Codes guide comes in. It will help you locate and unlock the lockers and tell you what to expect inside.

Level 2

Locker #1

Code: 731

Item: Double Barrel Shotgun

Level: Enpro Sector 2

Locker Location: Coolant control room inside display case

Level 3

Locker #2

Locker ID: 054

Code: 631

Item: Ammunition

Level: Underground (Part 1)

Locker Location: In the first room of Transfer control

Level 4

Locker #3

Locker ID: 108

Locker Code: 847

Item: Ammunition

Level: Underground (Part 2)

Locker Location: In the second revenant room

Level 5

Locker #4

Locker ID: 104

Locker Code: 579

Item: Rocket and chain gun ammo

Level: Exis Labs Sector 1

Locker Location: In the security office at the beginning of the sector

Locker #5

Locker ID: 965

Locker Code: 428

Item: Chain gun ammo

Level: Exis Labs Sector 1

Locker Location: In the Teleporter security room.

Locker #6

Locker ID: 071

Locker Code: 532

Item: Supplies

Level: Exis Labs Sector 1

Locker Location: Locker in the bruiser room

Level 6

Locker #7

Locker ID: 805

Locker Code: 372

Item: Ammo and armor

Level: Exis Labs Sector 2

Locker Location: Exis central operations next to locker 806

Locker #8

Locker ID: 806

Locker Code: 372

Item: Computer parts

Level: Exis Labs Sector 2

Locker Location: Exis central operations next to locker 805