Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Barbarian Armor Set Location

Following the tradition of its predecessor, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has a lot of armor sets to find and choose from. Some of these are new ones, like Gliding Armor set, while the rest are returning fan favorites. Barbarian Armor Set in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is one of the most beloved attires from BOTW.

Finding Barbarian armor set in Zelda TotK is a difficult task as Link must go cave-spelunking around the Eastern part of the map. These caves are spread across the region of Necluda, and the game doesn’t give you any hint about the presence of an armor set in the caves.

Zelda TotK Barbarian armor set location

The Barbarian Armor set has some of the best stats in the game. When all the pieces are equipped, it provides 9 base damage protection and +3 Attack power to Link. Weapons combined with powerful fusion materials can wreak havoc on bosses in combination with the Barbarian Armor Set.

How to get Barbarian chest armor

Barbarian’s Armor chest piece can be obtained from a treasure chest hidden inside Crenel Hills Cave. The exact location of this cave is to the Northeast of Lookout Landing, near the Eastern shore of Hylia River. Its coordinates on the map are 0485, 0730, 0041.

Crenel Hills cave is marked by glowing stones that can be destroyed with either Bomb Arrows or Stone fused weapons. It is a part of Misko’s Treasure Hunt side quest.

There is a small pond in the center of the cave with a Stone Talus. This is a very strong enemy, and you should avoid it during early-game encounters. There is a huge mass of glowing stones on the wall to the right of the pond.

Gather some bomb flowers from Crenel Hills Lake and destroy them to expose a hidden room. Climb to enter this room and interact with the treasure chest on the altar to obtain Barbarian’s Armor with 3 base defense and +1 Attack Power.

How to get Barbarian Helm

Barbarian Armor headgear can be obtained from Robred Dropoff Cave in East Necluda. The exact location of this cave is marked on the map, and it is to the Southeast of Lookout Landing, South of Phalian Highlands and West of Peak of Awakening. Its exact coordinates on the map are 2486, -1467, 0013.

Finding Barbarian’s Helm requires you to solve the puzzle of Robred Dropoff Cave. Follow the gaze of the statues.

Enter the first tunnel as pointed by the statues until you reach an area with lots of statues pointing in various directions. Break the boulders blocking the Northeast tunnel using either Bomb Arrows or Rock fused weapons.

At the end of the tunnel, clean the Blue Bokoblin settlement and destroy the boulders to drop down into a pond. Keep going straight until you reach a closed area with three altars.

Use the Ascend ability on the altar with three statues to reach the treasure chest. Open it to obtain Barbarian Helm with 3 base defense and +1 attack power.

How to get Barbarian Leg Wraps

Barbarian Leg Wraps can be found in a treasure chest hidden inside Walnot Mountain Cave in East Necluda. The exact location of this cave is marked on the map, and it is East of Hateno Village and North of Hateno Bay. Its coordinates on the map are 3925, -2056, 0129.

Walnot Mountain cave has 3 black and 1 blue Horriblins. They are extremely tough enemies to take down, and you need cold resistance in this area to survive. Keep going forward on the right upper ledge until you come across an Ice-Like. There is a small room to its left.

Jump in there and use any fire weapon (including Fire Arrows) to thaw the ice around the altar. This will expose the hidden treasure chest. Open it to obtain Barbarian Leg Wraps with 3 base defense and +1 Attack Power.

How to upgrade Barbarian Armor Set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Barbarian Armor set pieces can be upgraded to 4 stars from the Great Fairy fountains. The required materials and rupees are listed below.

Rank 1 (5 Defense) : 3x Mighty Thistle, 10 rupees.

: 3x Mighty Thistle, 10 rupees. Rank 2 (8 Defense) : 5x Razorshroom, 2x Lynel Saber Horn, 2x Lynel Mace Horn, 50 Rupees.

: 5x Razorshroom, 2x Lynel Saber Horn, 2x Lynel Mace Horn, 50 Rupees. Rank 3 (12 Defense) : 3x Blue-Maned Lynel Saber Horn, 3x Blue-Maned Lynel Mace Horn, 3x Razorclaw Crab, 200 Rupees.

: 3x Blue-Maned Lynel Saber Horn, 3x Blue-Maned Lynel Mace Horn, 3x Razorclaw Crab, 200 Rupees. Rank 4 (20 Defense): 3x White-Maned Lynel Saber Horn, 3x White-Maned Lynel Mace Horn, 500 Rupees.

All 3 Barbarian armor pieces require the same materials and rupees for their respective upgrades. This marks the end of the journey to find one of the best offensive armor Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has to offer. Now wear the complete set and unleash the Barbarian in Link.