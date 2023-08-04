Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Old Map Locations

In addition to many returning items from the previous entry Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has introduced a new collectible called old maps. These old maps always point to a unique treasure hidden in the depths. Old maps are mostly found in the Sky Islands that lead you to the treasure’s location.

Follow the guide below to learn the locations of these hidden treasures.

Old Map locations in Zelda TotK

There are several locations in Sky Islands where you will find chests that will reward you with a treasure map. That treasure can either be an armor piece or a helpful material. We have managed to find 31 old maps in Zelda TotK. All of them are listed below with their corresponding maps.

Old Map #1

Travel to the Ring Island chain Sky Island and walk towards Kahatanaum Shrine. Pass the shrine to the location shown on the map above. Look around for the chest to open it for an Old map for Miner Helm in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Old Map #2

Travel to Sky Island with Ijo-o Shrine and walk to the center of the section. Look around for the chest to find a map of Miner Trousers.

Old Map #3

Travel to Sky Island, where you will find the Miner’s Trousers old map, and keep walking in the north direction until you reach the location shown on the map. Look around for a chest to find an old map of Miner’s Top in Zelda TotK.

Old Map #4

Max your stamina, and glide southward from the Rospro Pass Skyview Tower. Land on the Island, as shown in the image above. Use Ultrahand on the pond to pull out the chest. Open it to get the Old Map of Tunic of the Wild.

Old Map #5

You need to launch and glide north from Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower. Use the Zonai rockets and hovering platforms to reach the Island shown in the image above. Look for the chest with the Old Map of Trousers of Wild in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Old Map #6

Reach the location in the image above using Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower. After landing on the Island, go to the northwestern part, where a chest is hanging. Shoot an arrow at the vine and open the chest to see the Old Map for Cap of the Wild.

Old Map #7

You have to glide from Jinodok Shrine and go eastward. Glide until you are at the top of the two Islands, as shown in the map above. As you land on the lower Island, look at the top, and you will see a chest hanging. Shoot at the vine and open the chest to get the old map of Shiek’s Mask.

Old Map #8

You are using the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower land in the above location. Use Ultrahand on the moving platform to turn it to the right. Keep moving forward until you can cut the vines and reach the chest. Open the chest to get the Old Map of Tunic of the Hero in Zelda TotK.

Old Map #9

Using the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower, land on the Island shown above. Defeat the Flux Construct to get the chest that is stuck on it. Open the chest and get the Old Map of Cap of the Hero.

Old Map #10

After getting the Old Map of Cap of the Hero, move to the west of the Island, and you will see a floating Island. Use the hot-air balloon devices to get on the Island. Open the chest and get the Trousers of the Hero.

Old Map #11

Launch from the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower and glide so you can calmly land on the Island shown in the above image. Go to the second level of the Island and defeat the Soldier Construct to get the chest with the Old Map of the Sword of the hero in Zelda TotK.

Old Map #12

Use Popla Foothills Skyview Tower and glide yourself to land on the Island. Shoot at the vine that is holding the chest. Open the chest and get the Old Map for Tunic of the Sky in Zelda Totk.

Old Map #13

After landing on the Island, go to the western side, and you will see a chamber with a locked gate. As the entrance has an electric mechanism, use the Topaz wand to open it and get the chest of the Old Maps of Trousers of the Sky.

Old Map #14

After getting the Old Map of Trousers of the Sky, go to the circular platform of the same island. On there, you will see a chest stuck on the body of Flux Construct III. Beat the enemy and get the chest with the Old Map of Cap of the Sky.

Old Map #15

Glide southward from Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower and land on the lower Island. Use Zonai rockets to get to the Island shown in the image above. Open the chest on the Island to get the Old Map of Cap of Time in Zelda TotK.

Old Map #16

Using the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower, land on the Island shown in the image above. Use wooden planks to make a dropping area below the chest. When you are done, shoot at the vine holding the chest so the chest will drop safely on the wooden area. Drop down to open the chest with the Old Map of Tunic of Time.

Old Map #17

After getting on the Island from Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower, use Ultrahand on the moving platform to place it below the chest. Cut the vine and get the chest with the Old Map of Trousers of Time.

Old Map #18

From Mayanas Shrine in Valor Island, go north, and you will see hovering platforms. Use Ascend to get to the top to see a chest hanging on the west side. Shoot at the vine and open the chest to get the Old Map of Zant’s Helmet.

Old Map #19

Use Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower to land near the Mayanas shrine on Valor Island. Shoot the treasure chest hanging on the side of the cliff. Jump down on the Mini-Island and open the chest to get Zelda TotK Old Map of Midna’s Helmet.

Old Map #20

After finishing Water Temple, jump from the west and glide at the hovering Island shown in the image above. Open the chest to get the Old Map for Cap of the Wind in Zelda Totk.

Old Map #21

Use the Upland Zorana Skyview Tower to get airborne and glide toward the Island marked on the map. This Old Map leads to Trousers of the Wind.

Old Map #22

Travel to the Igoshon Shrine, and glide in the southeast to land on the Island shown in the image above. Descend the stairs, and you will find the Old Map of the Trousers of the Wind past the rumble.

Old Map #23

Jump from Lomei Sky Labyrinth and glide west to land on the Island. Fight the Flux Construct to get the chest stuck on its back. Open the chest to get the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Old Map with the Cap of Twilight.

Old Map #24

Glide southeast from Lomei Sky Labyrinth and land on a small island with a pond. Open the chest to get the Trousers of Twilight.

Old Map #25

Launch from Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower and glide at the Island shown in the image above. Defeat the Construct to get the chest. Open it to get the Old Map with Tunic of Twilight.

Old Map #26

Use Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower to get airborne and travel North. Land on the floating Island with hovering zonai platforms. Use these platforms to get to the highest Island top and get the chest with the Old Map of

Majora’s Mask

Old Map #27

Glide to the east from Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower and land on the Island with the Taninoud shrine. Hit the vine holding the chest with arrows and drop down to get the chest from below. Open the chest and get the Old Map of Ravio’s Hood.

Old Map #28

After wearing Zora armor, launch from Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower, and glide northwest. Glide into the waterfall that will take you to a pond. Open the chest to get the Old Map of Sea-Breeze Boomerang in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Old Map #29

Travel northeast of Zonaite Forge Island and use Ultrahand on the pond. Pull the chest out and open it to get the Old Map of Sea-Breeze Shield.