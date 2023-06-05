How To Get Tunic Of Time In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Tunic of Time armor set in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, also called Time Armor or Ocarina of Time Armor, is a traditional armor of Link since its debut in Ocarina of Time. The Tunic of Time is a Green colored tunic outfit with a dreadflock cap.

The Time Armor has no special effects; it is just a fashion outfit for Link. Our guide will help you find the Tunic of Time outfit in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to find the Tunic of Time armor set in Zelda TotK

You can get the Time Armor through the Ocarina Amiibo. But, if you don’t have that, you must find it. The Tunic of Time set contains three pieces. The Tunic of Time (Shirt), Cap of Time, and Trouser of Time. All of them are in different locations in the depths region.

Before getting the outfit, you must have plenty of Brightbloom Seeds and an optional Fire Resistance Armor.

Tunic of Time (Shirt) location in Zelda TotK

The Tunic of Time is in the depths of the Lindor Canyon Mine. The coordinates for this location in depths are (-2001, 1309, -0715). You can quickly get here by dropping from the Hyrule Ridge Chasm in the northwest Hyrule Ridge Region and then paragliding straight towards the east.

In the center of the Lindor Canyon Mine is a chest with a Tunic of Time shirt in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Cap of Time location in Zelda TotK

The Cap of Time is in the Sturnida Lavafalls in the depths. The coordinates for this location are (-4079, 2801, -0450). You can get here by dropping by the same Hyrule Ridge Chasm you used for the Tunic of Time in the northwest Hyrule Ridge Region.

You have to paraglide towards the northwest side. There will be much mountain climbing in this process, so you should maintain your stamina by eating stamina food. After reaching the location, find the tallest pillar nearby, the lavafall you will find the chest with the Cap of Time.

Trouser of Time location in Zelda TotK

In the depths, you can find the Trouser of Time in the Gerudo Canyon Mine. The coordinates for this location in depths are (-4180, -0698, -1121). The Gerudo Canyon Mine can be accessed by dropping straight from the Gerudo Summit Chasm on the Gerudo Summit in the Gerudo Highlands Region.

When you reach the floor, just approach the chest in the middle of the mine and open it to get the Trouser of Time in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.