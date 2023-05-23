Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Majora’s Mask Location

Majora’s Mask in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is a social stealth equipment that prevents all the regular enemies, such as; Lynels, goblins, etc., from attacking you unless you attack them. This mask was also available in Zelda BOTW and has returned in Zelda TotK. This guide will help you find the Majora’s Mask in Zelda TotK to have this great advantage.

How to get Majora’s Mask in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Majora’s Mask is located on the Floating Coliseum underground in the Great Plateau North Chasm. Since it is in the South of the Hyrule Field, you can use the Hyrule Skyview Tower to glide right where the Chasm is. You must remember that the underground Floating Coliseum is right below the Coliseum in Hyrule.

So, you can pin the location of the Coliseum on the Hyrule map in case you don’t have the main map for the underground.

How to reach The Floating Coliseum

Before entering the Chasm in Zelda TotK, ensure you have plenty of Brightbloom seeds since it helps light up the whole area. Furthermore, you can either construct a vehicle and reach the Coliseum or follow the plain on-foot approach.

Both approaches are good. Once you are ready to reach Coliseum, dive right into the Chasm. The moment you reach the underground area of the map, the steps to reach the Coliseum are as follows; turn West, and you have to take the curved path from West to North.

Remember not to stand on the Chasm (Red Gloom Pool) since it depletes your health. Once you reach the Coliseum, light up the area by using lightroot to understand better how Coliseum is made. Once you are ready to enter the Coliseum in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, jump into it.

Walkthrough

The Coliseum has a glowing red chest and five rooms, each with Lynels. Fusing ancient blades with your arrows is the easiest way to defeat them. This will one-shot the lynels from any range.

Using ancient blades against any enemy will disintegrate them into nothingness, along with the weapons and equipment they drop. However, Lynels drop the best weapons and equipment, so the choice is yours.

After defeating all 5 Lynels, the red flames around the chest will disappear, and you will receive the Majora’s Mask in Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom.