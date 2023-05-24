Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Miner’s Armor Set Location

Among the various early armor sets in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, Miner’s armor set stands out as one of the most unique ones thanks to its signature glow effect. If you are interested in traveling the Depths area of Hyrule, Miner’s armor is a must-have as it lights up your surroundings, making it easier to avoid Gloom.

Finding the Miner’s set in Zelda TotK requires a bit of legwork as each piece is found in different locations within the Depths but the end armor set is worth the effort.

Where to find Miner’s armor set in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

As mentioned before, all 3 pieces of the armor set are found within the Depths of Hyrule. So you need to know how to enter the Depths area through the various Chasms on the surface. If you don’t enter through the correct Chasm, you will have to walk a lot in the darkness and risk dying at the hands of some dangerous enemies.

All the Miner armor set pieces in Zelda TotK are around the Great Abandoned Central Mine so that should be an easy landmark to follow if you want to explore the Depths.

Miner’s Mask location

The Miner’s mask can be found in the Abandoned Kara Kara mine in the Depths of Hyrule. This mine can be found in the southwestern corner of the map. It is located near Tatayam Lightroot which is directly underneath Mayatat Shrine.

To reach this mine, you must locate the East Gerudo Chasm and travel Northeast. Once you reach the Tatayam Lightroot, the mine should be directly in front of it.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Miner’s Top location

The Miner’s Top can be found at Daphne’s Canyon Mine, north of Floating Coliseum filled with Lynels. This mine can be found in the east of the map. The nearest Lightroot to this mine is the Iayusus Lightroot which is directly underneath Susuyai Shrine on the surface.

To obtain this piece, first, make your way to Hyrule Field Chasm. Then travel east until you reach Iayusus Lightroot. Upon reaching the Lightroot, travel southeast. The mine should be there in the form of a ruin with a chest in the middle containing the piece.

Miner’s Trousers location

The Trousers can be found at Hylia Canyon Mine which is also in the Depths of Hyrule. It is near Koradat Lightroot which is directly underneath Tadarok Shrine on the surface. This mine is also present in the southwestern corner of the map.

As there are two chasms present near this mine, it can be obtained in two ways. First, enter the Great Plateau West Chasm and travel southeast. The mine should be there.

Or you can go to the Great Plateau South Chasm and travel northwest until you reach Koradat Lightroot. From there, the mine should be directly west.